DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Drug Enforcement Authority (NDEA) held a panel discussion titled “Dismantling Global Narco-Networks: Tracking Illicit Flows Across Regional Corridors” at the Anti-Narcotics Conference, part of the World Police Summit, which concluded in Dubai on Wednesday.

The panel reviewed international efforts to dismantle cross-border drug trafficking networks and examined how newer strategies can weaken these networks and limit their ability to infiltrate communities.

The NDEA and Dubai Police General Headquarters organised the conference in cooperation with the World Police Summit. It brought together experts, researchers and representatives of international organisations, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA).

Participants discussed key challenges and recent developments in combating drugs and reviewed new strategies and solutions to strengthen prevention and enforcement, protect communities and enhance their security and stability.

The conference covered five themes, including global trends in drug use, ways to improve treatment and rehabilitation programmes, international cooperation to dismantle cross-border drug trafficking networks, the effects of drug use on mental and physical health, and the use of artificial intelligence to combat criminal networks.