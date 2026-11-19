ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA CLINICS, a PureHealth subsidiary, is extending its women’s health awareness campaign to higher education institutions in Al Ain, encouraging female students to prioritise preventive care and wellbeing.

The campaign offered Oligo health checks, skin analysis and awareness activities at United Arab Emirates University on 17th and 18th November and will offer them at the Higher Colleges of Technology in Al Ain on 24th November.

Through these initiatives, SEHA CLINICS continues to make preventive healthcare information more accessible to young women, empowering them to make informed health decisions and establish lifelong wellbeing practices.