AJMAN, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, launched the “Ajman Memory” project, implemented by Ajman Government Media Office to preserve and document the emirate’s historical and cultural heritage. The project aims to collect, document and archive photographs, documents and video footage chronicling Ajman’s development through an integrated system that combines digital technologies with internationally recognised archiving and preservation standards.

The project was launched during the Ajman Media Forum 2026, “The Signal”, held on 18th and 19th November at the Emirates Hospitality Centre, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi affirmed that Ajman’s collective memory is an integral part of its identity and a record of its people’s journey, as well as the efforts of successive generations that contributed to building and developing the emirate. He noted that preserving this heritage goes beyond safeguarding documents and photographs to protecting the stories, experiences and values they embody, which together form the community’s living memory.

Sheikh Ammar said that Ajman’s history is not merely a record of past events, but a story of its people and place, reflecting the achievements of earlier generations and the values and experiences they have passed on. He stressed that every photograph, document and historical record represents an important part of this story and deserves to be preserved for future generations.

He added that documenting history and making it accessible through modern technologies strengthens younger generations’ connection to their roots, enabling them to explore the transformations the emirate has undergone and gain a deeper understanding of its development journey. He emphasised that leveraging technology to preserve historical heritage reinforces its role in serving people and advancing knowledge, noting that building the future begins with understanding the past and taking pride in its experiences and values.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar further stressed that the value of societies’ historical memory is measured not only by the volume of documents they preserve, but also by their ability to communicate their significance to future generations and maintain their connection to their history and identity amid a rapidly changing world.

Under the theme “Preserving the Past… Building the Future”, the Ajman Memory project establishes an integrated framework for preserving and documenting the emirate’s cultural and historical heritage. It will collect and archive photographs, documents and video footage in line with international archiving standards, safeguarding records that chronicle Ajman’s journey through the different stages of its history.

The project comprises three interconnected components. The digital component includes a dedicated website for presenting and archiving historical materials, an integrated content management and digital archiving system, and dedicated social media accounts.

The organisational component encompasses the policies, procedures and operational systems developed by the Office in accordance with approved archiving legislation and requirements, establishing an institutional framework for managing and preserving documents and historical materials.

The archival component focuses on digitally preserving materials and documents on servers, alongside establishing a physical archive to safeguard original documents in appropriately equipped facilities. This approach combines the advantages of modern technologies with the preservation of original historical records.

The Ajman Memory project marks a significant step towards systematically documenting the emirate’s historical and cultural heritage, presenting it through contemporary platforms that strengthen its presence, preserve its legacy and ensure its continuity for future generations.