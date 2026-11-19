DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) reflects the UAE leadership’s forward-looking vision for an economy driven by knowledge and innovation.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum highlighted the Fund’s role in attracting talent and innovators and transforming creative ideas into sustainable businesses that strengthen the UAE’s global competitiveness.

He made the remarks as MBRIF marked its 10th anniversary with the launch of its impact report, titled ‘From What If to What Is – Celebrating a Decade of Impact’.

The report highlights a decade of achievements by MBRIF, an initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance (MoF), in supporting innovation and entrepreneurship and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation.

“The Fund’s achievements over the past decade reflect the success of strategic plans to empower vital sectors and develop national capabilities,” H.H. Sheikh Maktoum said.

Sheikh Maktoum noted that these achievements also demonstrate innovation’s role as a key driver of economic growth and a central pillar of the UAE’s future plans, contributing to the goals of ‘We the UAE 2031’ and ‘UAE Centennial 2071’.

Looking ahead, he said the next phase would see closer cooperation between government entities and strategic partners, creating more opportunities for a new generation of entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and expand into global markets.

These efforts will contribute to sustainable economic development and a more diversified and prosperous future.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said the launch of MBRIF’s impact report reflects the Ministry of Finance’s success in developing a flexible regulatory and financing framework that supports innovation.

He said this framework has helped address existing gaps and turn challenges faced by innovative entrepreneurs into opportunities for growth, further strengthening the UAE’s leading position.

Al Hussaini highlighted the Fund’s evolution from a financing initiative into an integrated platform connecting entrepreneurs with specialised expertise, markets and strategic partners.

Through MBRIF’s support programmes, the Ministry of Finance has provided government-backed guarantees and strategic guidance to help innovative businesses grow in key sectors aligned with national priorities.

“As the Fund enters its second decade, we look forward to building on the experience and partnerships established over the past ten years,” Al Hussaini said.

He reaffirmed MBRIF’s commitment to supporting more innovators as they expand their businesses from the UAE into international markets, further strengthening the country’s position as a global hub for innovation and future-focused solutions.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund unveiled its 10-Year Impact Report, highlighting a decade of efforts to transform innovative ideas into successful, sustainable businesses.

The report documents how the community of innovators supported by MBRIF has contributed to job creation, attracted capital, expanded access to services and developed new capabilities that support the growth and competitiveness of the national economy.

It was unveiled at a special event in Dubai attended by representatives of government entities, strategic partners, investors and entrepreneurs, alongside innovators whose journeys and success stories are featured in the publication.

The report traces MBRIF’s evolution from an initiative focused on financing solutions into a comprehensive innovation support platform.

Today, the Fund connects innovative entrepreneurs with financing, specialised expertise, markets, regulators, government entities and strategic partners across various sectors.

Since its establishment in 2016, MBRIF has supported more than 240 innovators, whose companies have collectively secured AED3.5 billion in funding.

Beyond these figures, the report examines the wider impact of innovation, including its contribution to developing national capabilities, expanding access to services and advancing the UAE’s strategic priorities.

The report also outlines the evolution of MBRIF’s three complementary support programmes, designed to meet the needs of innovators at different stages of business development and growth.

Through its Guarantee Scheme, the Fund helps innovative companies operating in the UAE secure financing from partner banks through government-backed guarantees, providing access to non-dilutive funding to support their growth.

Since 2016, the scheme has provided guarantees for financing exceeding AED45 million, without requiring the Fund to acquire equity stakes in beneficiary companies.

Launched in 2018, the Innovation Accelerator provides mentorship, strategic guidance and specialised industry expertise, while connecting innovators with customers, regulators and strategic partners.

Across 12 cohorts, the programme has facilitated more than 3,000 collaboration opportunities across various sectors, helping innovative businesses grow in the UAE and expand into regional and international markets.

MBRIF has also supported the next generation of innovators through its Innovation Trailblazers Programme.

The programme’s inaugural edition attracted more than 70 applications from student teams representing over 20 universities across the UAE, with 13 teams advancing to the final stage.

The three winning teams received financial grants, mentorship and access to additional programmes designed to accelerate the growth of their ventures.

Together, these three programmes support innovation across seven priority sectors: renewable energy, transport, education, health, technology, water and space.

The report also features success stories demonstrating how MBRIF-supported companies have transformed innovative ideas into measurable results across various sectors.

It concludes with an overview of the Fund’s next phase, aligned with the UAE’s strategic priorities and long-term ambitions, including ‘We the UAE 2031’ and ‘UAE Centennial 2071’.