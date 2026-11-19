ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Distribution on Thursday announced the expansion of ADNOC Voyager across Africa, South America and Asia through new distributor partnerships in Ghana, Guyana and Myanmar, further expanding the global reach of its UAE-made lubricants portfolio and strengthening its presence across key international growth markets.

The announcement was made during the ADNOC Distribution Annual Lubricants Partners Conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, which brings together more than 140 existing and prospective partners and distributors from around the world.

The expansion marks another milestone in Voyager’s journey towards 100 international markets by 2030, building on its presence across 54 markets today and supporting ADNOC Distribution’s international growth strategy. The announcement reflects growing international demand for high-quality UAE-made lubricants and the strength of ADNOC Voyager, the UAE’s No. 1 lubricants brand.

The ADNOC Distribution Annual Lubricants Partners Conference provides a platform to strengthen strategic partnerships, share market insights, showcase Voyager’s capabilities and explore new opportunities for growth across international markets.

It also reinforces ADNOC Distribution’s commitment to expanding its global presence in lubricants through stronger route-to-market capabilities, long-term distributor partnerships and closer engagement with customers across international markets.

Klaas Mantel, Chief Operating Officer of ADNOC Distribution, said, “Voyager’s expansion across Africa, South America and Asia reflects the growing global demand for high-quality UAE-made lubricants and the strength of the partnerships that underpin our international growth. Together with our distributors, we are expanding customer access to ADNOC Voyager, entering new markets and strengthening our presence in existing ones.

“As we advance towards our ambition of reaching 100 international markets by 2030, we remain focused on building partnerships that create mutual value, unlock new growth opportunities and bring ADNOC Voyager products to more customers around the world.”

Manufactured in the UAE, ADNOC Voyager offers more than 530 products across automotive, industrial, marine and speciality applications. The portfolio is backed by more than 220 OEM approvals, as well as internationally recognised certifications, reflecting ADNOC Voyager’s commitment to quality, innovation and performance.

ADNOC Distribution’s partner-led growth model combines the strength of ADNOC Voyager’s products, manufacturing capabilities and supply chain network with the local expertise, customer relationships and market knowledge of its distributors.

This approach helps accelerate growth, strengthen collaboration and expand customer access across international markets, including strategic growth opportunities in major lubricant-consuming markets.

Alongside its expansion into new markets, ADNOC Distribution continues to strengthen ADNOC Voyager’s presence across existing international markets, including China, Oman, India, Sudan, Ethiopia, Zambia, the Philippines, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, while expanding its distributor and partner network across key growth regions. This approach supports greater customer proximity, improved market responsiveness and long-term sustainable growth.

Through leadership sessions, distributor knowledge-sharing forums and interactive workshops, ADNOC Distribution’s Annual Lubricants Partners Conference reinforces the company’s commitment to building a stronger global partner network and accelerating international growth.