SHARJAH, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Communications Technology Authority, has approved the plan for the Sharjah Communications Technology Free Zone in Kalba.

The project aims to attract high-quality investment into the tech and AI space via the development of a dedicated data center complex and the provision of a very attractive business environment. This will enable the establishment and growth of technology companies, further cementing Sharjah’s position as a destination for technology investment.

According to H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan, the plan aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, fully backing up the Kalba Communication Technologies Free Zone project.

He explained that the Sharjah Free Zone for Communication Technologies forms the bedrock of the Authority’s activities. It will provide a range of investment opportunities, as well as world-class infrastructure, to support leading specialist companies, developers, and operators of data centers in delivering their projects.

He noted that the SCTA is guided by well-defined plans which will strengthen Sharjah's position as a hub for communication technologies, data centers, and digital infrastructure, achievable via collaboration with relevant authorities, international firms, and investors.

The project is 285,000 sqm in size and comprises a data centre complex with a target total capacity of 400MW. The masterplan includes six plots which can be brought together to accommodate the major projects, giving the developers and operators the flexibility they need to plan their projects in line with their own operational requirements and their own expansion plans.

It is based on an integrated infrastructure plan with dedicated sites for the construction of two power stations to serve the data centers, as well as dedicated sites for the telecoms networks, water and other supporting operational services. That forms the basis on which the major projects can be attracted and underpins the operational requirements and the ability to expand.

It will also feature a business centre providing company registration and commercial licensing services for approved free zone activities, serving investors, start-ups and entrepreneurs.

The area features a gateway with a distinctive architectural design, along with office and administrative buildings, open spaces, and pedestrian paths. It is located on the eastern coast of the Emirate of Sharjah, three kilometers from the Gulf of Oman, and is connected to the Kalba Ring Road, making the project easily accessible.

The project aims to attract global companies, investment, and specialist talent in technology, AI, and data centers, and to expand opportunities for collaboration among investors, companies, and service providers. This will help diversify the economy, support the growth of the digital economy, and enhance Sharjah’s position as a competitive player in the advanced technology sectors.