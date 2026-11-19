DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates NBD has won three awards at the Global AI Innovation Awards 2026, organised by The Digital Banker.

The awards recognise the bank’s use of artificial intelligence to enhance customer experience, streamline digital onboarding and strengthen software engineering.

Emirates NBD received an award for Outstanding Use of AI for Digital Account Opening and Onboarding for its Document Intelligence Platform, which automates document classification, extraction and validation across onboarding and KYC processes.

By reducing manual processing and document resubmissions, the platform has increased digital onboarding adoption from 25 percent to 86 percent and cut onboarding time from approximately 45 to 20 minutes.

The bank’s AI-Powered Developer Experience Platform was named Best AI Powered Platform – MENAT. Delivered through the Emirates NBD Developer Hub, it embeds AI across the software development lifecycle, enabling engineering teams to design, develop, test and deploy applications more efficiently while meeting the Bank’s security, architecture and governance standards.

The platform supports more than 2,500 engineers and architects across more than 200 agile squads, with approximately 95 percent daily adoption, and enables software delivery up to three times faster.

Emirates NBD secured the Outstanding Use of AI in Customer Experience – Voice Banking award. Its generative AI-powered Enterprise Conversational Agent allows customers to make requests in natural language. Supporting more than 60 banking journeys, the platform has delivered a 5x increase in self-service completion, making routine banking interactions more efficient.

Neeraj Makin, Group Head of Strategy, Analytics and Venture Capital at Emirates NBD, said, “Winning three Global AI Innovation Awards affirms our ambition to shape the future of customer-centric banking in the region. We are embedding AI across Emirates NBD to empower our people, accelerate innovation and make banking simpler and more intuitive for customers.”

He added, "Our focus is to scale these capabilities responsibly, with strong governance and trust at their core, and deliver meaningful outcomes across the banking experience.”