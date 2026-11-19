DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai CommerCity, the region's first free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce and a joint venture between the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Group, has signed a partnership agreement with the Government of Karnataka, India, on the sidelines of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, held from 17th to 19th November in Bengaluru, India.

Abdulrahman Shahin, Senior Vice President at Dubai CommerCity; and Dr. Avinash Menon Rajendran, Managing Director of the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, the executive arm of the Government of Karnataka responsible for advancing technology and innovation, signed the agreement in the presence of Priyank Kharge, Minister for Home Affairs, Electronics, IT and Biotechnology and e-governance of Karnataka; Arjun Sarkar, Vice President of Digital Ecosystem and Partnerships at Dubai CommerCity; and other senior officials and representatives from both sides.

The collaboration aims to strengthen cooperation in innovation and technology, particularly artificial intelligence and its applications, while supporting startups’ expansion into the UAE and Indian markets.

The collaboration will also leverage the recently launched "AI Licence" by Dubai CommerCity, enabling AI companies to operate within its specialised free zone ecosystem and benefit from the wider network of economic zones under DIEZ. This will help strengthen Dubai’s AI ecosystem, support the growth of companies operating in the sector, and accelerate the development of AI-driven services and solutions.

Shahin said that this collaboration creates new opportunities for startups to leverage the technological capabilities and innovation ecosystems of Dubai and Karnataka, while supporting their ambitions to expand into new markets and develop AI-driven solutions.

"We look forward to developing a productive partnership that fosters the exchange of expertise and creates broader opportunities for promising ventures, contributing to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s ambitions to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for business and innovation," he added.

Dr. Rajendran said, “Karnataka has a well-established ecosystem spanning technology, research and innovation. Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen its ties with Dubai’s business ecosystem and create new opportunities for companies and entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions and build partnerships that support their growth and expansion into international markets.”

The collaboration will focus on supporting startups seeking to expand their operations from Karnataka to Dubai and from Dubai to Karnataka. This will include facilitating market access and providing initial support for business establishment, enabling companies to explore available opportunities and develop their operations.

It will also focus on strengthening connections between the technology and innovation ecosystems in both markets, while encouraging collaboration between academic institutions, industry and government entities. This will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise and strengthen cooperation in areas of shared technological interest.

Dubai CommerCity is one of the economic zones operating under DIEZ. It provides an integrated ecosystem to support business growth and digital commerce, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and the digital economy.