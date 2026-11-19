ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Thursday celebrated the official cross-listing of the GQG US Equity ETF (GQGU) with a market bell-ringing ceremony at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The listing marks the 27th ETF to trade on ADX, further cementing its standing as the region’s largest and most active ETF marketplace while broadening local and regional access to international investment opportunities.

The GQG US Equity ETF’s initial offering period (IOP), which ran from 9th to 13th November 2026, attracted investors from nearly 60 countries, including India, Egypt, and Pakistan, who subscribed through ADX’s website, demonstrating strong international demand.

Managed by GQG Partners, the fund focuses on high-quality, attractively priced companies with sustainable competitive advantages, durable earnings, and long-term compounding potential, while actively managing downside risk.

As of 16th November 2026, the GQG US Equity ETF held approximately US$407 million in assets under management (AUM), with top holdings including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet, and Nvidia.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX Group, said, “GQG’s decision to list its first ETF outside the United States on the ADX reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a trusted global financial centre and ADX as a preferred platform for international issuers. This landmark listing of GQG US Equity ETF broadens investor choice, supports portfolio diversification, and brings ADX’s total listed ETF offering to 27.”

He added, “We believe this new listing will complement Abu Dhabi’s thriving capital market ecosystem and give regional investors an efficient gateway to leading US equities alongside local and regional securities.”

Rajiv Jain, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer at GQG, said, “Abu Dhabi has become an important global financial centre and is a long-term strategic market for GQG. Since establishing our international headquarters in Abu Dhabi in 2023, we have continued to deepen our commitment to investors and institutions throughout the region. This listing marks another important milestone in that effort.”

The debut continues a period of sustained momentum for ADX’s ETF platform. Earlier this month, ADX listed two ETFs managed by Hanwha Asset Management, offering local and regional investors targeted exposure to Korea’s advanced manufacturing, technology, defence, and aerospace sectors.

The cross-listing of the fund, which also trades on the New York Stock Exchange, provides UAE investors and participating exchanges across the Tabadul digital exchange hub direct access to GQG Partners’ US equity strategy.

Launched in 2022 to facilitate seamless cross-border trading, Tabadul currently links exchanges in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Armenia.