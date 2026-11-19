ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based industrial artificial intelligence (AI) company developing innovative solutions for the energy sector and beyond, has entered a strategic collaboration agreement with Siemens Industrial LLC (Siemens), a leading provider of advanced industrial solutions, to accelerate innovation in industrial AI, digitalisation, and operational excellence.

The collaboration combines AIQ’s field-proven AI applications, developed and deployed across live operations, with Siemens’ industrial automation, electrification and software portfolio, including the Siemens Xcelerator open digital business platform.

The companies aim to help energy and process industry customers move AI from pilots to plant-wide deployment by embedding it into the automation and operational systems that run their assets every day.

Signed during ADIPEC 2026, where AIQ was the AI Co-Host, the partnership aims to leverage the Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem to bring AIQ’s solutions to new markets and a wider global audience, unlocking scalable, measurable impact in industrial and energy-related ecosystems.

Areas of potential cooperation include autonomous operations, predictive maintenance, asset performance, industrial analytics, digital twins, industrial 5G communications, operational technology and information technology (OT/IT) security, robotics, and AI agents and copilots for engineering, operations and maintenance.

The companies will also explore integrated and remote operations centres, advanced manufacturing and reverse engineering using 3D scanning and additive manufacturing to produce critical spare parts on demand, as well as joint solutions, market development and capability building.

Dennis Jol, CEO of AIQ, said, “AIQ is built to turn industrial complexity into measurable performance through intelligent automation, secure connectivity, and applied AI. This collaboration with Siemens is a major step in our ambition to partner with international organisations to penetrate new markets with confidence and speed. Together, we will explore high-impact opportunities that strengthen operational excellence, safety, and long-term competitiveness.”

Helmut von Struve, Siemens CEO, UAE and Middle East, said, “This collaboration brings together Siemens’ deep industrial technology expertise with AIQ’s advanced AI capabilities. We see strong potential to apply these complementary strengths to accelerate innovation, strengthen capability development, and deliver measurable value for industry in the UAE and beyond.”

The agreement supports AIQ’s wider growth strategy to partner with global leaders and Siemens’ commitment to expanding the Siemens Xcelerator partner ecosystem to accelerate the adoption of industrial AI.