ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Morrison, a leading global infrastructure investment manager with more than US$35 billion in assets under management, on Thursday announced the establishment of its office in ADGM. This marks a key milestone in the firm’s global growth strategy with its on-the-ground presence reinforcing Morrison’s long-term commitment to the UAE and GCC region.

The expansion also reflects Morrison’s confidence in the UAE as a strategically important hub at the intersection of global capital, trade, and investment flows, with Abu Dhabi in particular playing a prominent role in financing and partnering on major infrastructure opportunities around the world.

The country’s economic resilience, depth of institutional capital and long-term focus on infrastructure, energy and economic diversification create a compelling environment and the ADGM provides an internationally recognised platform for Morrison’s continued growth.

Morrison Partner Vincent Gerritsen has relocated to Abu Dhabi to lead Morrison’s Middle East strategy alongside his global role as Co-Head of Morrison’s Value Add fund.

The establishment of Morrison’s eighth office globally reflects the important role the UAE will play in Morrison’s global strategy, and the value Morrison places on deepening its long-term relationships with governments, sovereign investors, businesses and institutional stakeholders across the region.

Morrison has received an In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in connection with its application for a Category 4 licence. The IPA remains subject to the satisfaction of applicable conditions and final regulatory approval by the FSRA.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, “With nearly four decades of infrastructure investment expertise, Morrison brings valuable capabilities to a financial ecosystem built to connect global capital with long-term opportunities. Its decision reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing importance in the investment strategies of leading global institutions, supported by deep pools of capital, strong institutional foundations and a progressive regulatory environment.

"As a leading international financial centre, ADGM continues to enable partnerships that mobilise capital into critical infrastructure, support economic growth and create lasting value.”

Paul Newfield, Chief Executive Officer at Morrison, said the UAE provides a stable, well-established hub in a strategically significant region.

"Establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi allows Morrison to engage even more closely with regional stakeholders who are aligned with our long-term approach. This is an important part of our global growth strategy, and an opportunity to build the long-term relationships and capabilities to participate meaningfully in the region," he stated.

Vincent Gerritsen, Partner and Co-Head of Morrison Value Add fund at Morrison, said, “Establishing a local presence in Abu Dhabi brings us closer to our partners and allows us to understand the region’s priorities and opportunities first-hand. ADGM provides a strong platform for our regional activities, while Abu Dhabi’s institutional depth and long-term approach to investment are well suited to Morrison’s partnership-led model.”

Morrison’s thematic focus across digital infrastructure, energy transition, and critical supply chains is closely aligned with Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic priorities.

The firm’s approach supports the ambitions of Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, particularly its focus on economic diversification, infrastructure development, sustainable growth and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a globally competitive financial market.