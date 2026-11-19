TOKYO, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, and its counterpart in Japan, Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance bilateral economic cooperation and promote sustainable trade and investment between the United Arab Emirates and Japan.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Berne Union Annual General Meeting, which NEXI is hosting in Tokyo from 16th to 19th November 2026. ECI was represented at the signing ceremony by Bernar Kari, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Haitham Al Khazaleh, Director of Underwriting. Atsuo Kuroda, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, represented NEXI.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two national export credit agencies, bringing their respective expertise and capabilities together to facilitate international trade, encourage investment and support businesses pursuing opportunities in overseas markets. It formalises their commitment to strengthening collaboration and supporting the supply of UAE and Japanese goods and services.

Bernar Kari said, “This agreement marks an important step towards strengthening economic ties between the UAE and Japan by enhancing cooperation between our respective export credit agencies. By combining our expertise and exploring opportunities for collaboration, we aim to support businesses in navigating international markets, managing trade-related risks and pursuing new opportunities across borders. Our partnership with NEXI reinforces ECI’s commitment to enabling UAE companies to expand their global reach while fostering sustainable trade and investment.”

Commenting on the agreement, Atsuo Kuroda, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NEXI, said, “The United Arab Emirates is an important strategic partner for Japan in the Middle East. Based on this MoU, NEXI will continue to exchange information and coordinate closely with ECI, with a view to exploring potential projects in Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and third countries. We are committed to further strengthening our collaborative relationship with ECI and contributing to the growth of business between Japan and the United Arab Emirates.”

The MoU provides for several potential forms of collaboration, including reinsurance under a separate framework reinsurance agreement, as well as parallel insurance and co-insurance arrangements on a case-by-case basis. The two organisations may also cooperate on debt recovery and other actions related to claims settlement and indemnity payments, in accordance with the applicable legislation of their respective countries.

Beyond transaction-level cooperation, the MoU encourages the exchange of knowledge and expertise on underwriting practices, country risk analysis and other areas of shared interest. ECI and NEXI will organise employee training programmes, mutual visits, seminars and workshops to strengthen institutional capabilities and identify further opportunities for collaboration.

Through this partnership, ECI and NEXI aim to help businesses in both countries access new markets, pursue international projects and build stronger commercial relationships. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to facilitating trade, supporting investment and contributing to diversified economic growth, while deepening the longstanding economic partnership between the UAE and Japan.