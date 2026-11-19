ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- One hundred young people participating in the Global Youth Water Envoys Programme (GYWEP) are preparing a Global Youth Water Statement, which they will present at the 2026 United Nations Water Conference in Abu Dhabi. Their work builds on 11 capacity-building sessions delivered over the past month.

Led by the Arab Youth Centre (AYC) in strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the programme equips young people to contribute their knowledge and experience to global water governance. The conference, co-hosted by the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Senegal from 8th to 10th December, will seek to accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

The envoys’ learning and discussions through the capacity-building programme will inform six thematic youth statements and a consolidated Global Youth Water Statement. Aligned with the conference’s six Interactive Dialogues, this work helps participants translate professional and community experience into recommendations grounded in evidence and an understanding of what implementation requires.

The issues they are examining have direct consequences for people’s lives, from access to drinking water and sanitation to food production, protection of natural resources and preparedness for droughts and floods. The programme explores how these needs connect with choices about financing, technology and public policy, and what enables solutions to continue serving communities over time.

Eng. Fatima Al Hallami, Executive Director of the Arab Youth Centre, said, “Water decisions can shape communities for decades, while their needs may change within a few years. Young people can bring a longer perspective to those choices, asking how they will serve future generations and identifying concerns that may be overlooked in today’s calculations. We want the Envoys to leave Abu Dhabi with working relationships that allow them to continue engaging with institutions, follow commitments and contribute to implementation. Sustaining those connections will give their participation value well beyond the Conference itself.”

Delivered with Bon Education, the 11 sessions held between 1st October and 9th November combined foundational training, specialised study across the six dialogue themes and conference coaching. Experts contributed their time pro bono, sharing knowledge across water governance, diplomacy, science and finance.

The preparation addresses practical factors that determine whether water solutions can succeed. Envoys have examined how to assess technologies against cost, energy requirements and suitability for local use, and how to finance continuing operations and maintenance alongside construction.

The sessions also support participants in identifying the institutions involved in implementation and developing clear proposals that account for the scientific, economic and community dimensions of a problem.

The programme brings together young people aged 18–35 from six global regions, with experience in research, public policy, engineering, entrepreneurship and community programmes. This diversity supports peer learning and enables participants to examine water challenges from different perspectives as they develop their shared priorities and recommendations.

Launched during the UN High-Level Political Forum in New York in July 2026, the Global Youth Water Envoys Programme is organised and led by AYC in strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), GAYO and WaterAid serve as enabling partners, with Bon Education supporting the programme’s learning design and capacity-building delivery.