ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the 3rd Annual Nursing Conference commenced today in Abu Dhabi.

Organised by Cleveland Clinic under the theme “Nursing 2031: Advancing Wellness, AI Integration, Academic Transformation, and Excellence Leadership” the conference will bring together nurses, healthcare leaders, researchers, educators, policymakers, and innovators from across the UAE and around the world to explore the future of nursing and its evolving role in transforming healthcare.

It will also discuss the future of the nursing profession, explore pathways for advancing nursing practices, accelerate digital transformation, enhance workplace environments and promote healthcare workforce well-being, in line with the evolving healthcare landscape and patients' needs.

Elizabeth Govero, Chief Caregiver and Nursing Officer, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said the 3rd Annual Nursing Conference focuses on anticipating the future of the nursing profession by 2031, with an emphasis on harnessing innovation, technology and artificial intelligence to drive significant improvements in the quality of healthcare services and enhance patient safety.

She added that the hospital is translating these ambitions into practical applications through a range of initiatives, including virtual nursing, robotic systems for transporting medical supplies, and the use of artificial intelligence to predict patient health outcomes.

These technologies support greater precision in clinical interventions and enable the delivery of personalised care tailored to the healthcare needs of individual patients and the wider community, she added.

She noted that the conference's scientific programme examines available research studies and scientific evidence on the applications of artificial intelligence and innovation in healthcare, with a view to translating their findings into future strategies for advancing nursing practices. She emphasised that knowledge exchange and encouraging intellectual curiosity would help reinforce the hospital's leading role in shaping new approaches to the design and delivery of healthcare.

She also highlighted the importance of developing and preparing Emirati nursing professionals to play an active role in shaping the future of the sector. She expressed the hospital's pride in its training programmes dedicated to UAE nationals and its partnerships with several nursing colleges, in addition to the participation of Emirati nursing students and professionals in the conference, describing them as key pillars in advancing the nursing profession in the UAE.

Fatema Alhebsi, Director, Nursing Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said the future of nursing does not begin in 2031; rather, it is being shaped today through knowledge, innovation and the empowerment of nursing professionals. She noted that this vision is reflected in the conference's theme, "Nursing 2031", which aligns with the UAE National Agenda priorities for 2031.

She explained that the conference addresses several strategic priorities shaping the future of nursing, including artificial intelligence and digital transformation, healthcare quality and sustainability, community health and well-being, as well as scientific research, education and nursing leadership.

She added that what distinguishes this year's edition is its focus on moving beyond discussions of future trends to showcasing practical experiences and real-world applications, highlighting how modern technologies can be leveraged to improve the quality of care and safeguard patient safety. She pointed out that bringing together experts, researchers and healthcare leaders provides a platform for integrating expertise, exchanging knowledge and developing innovative solutions to advance healthcare practices.

She emphasised that building a nursing workforce capable of keeping pace with future developments requires a strong foundation in knowledge, the adoption of innovation and the empowerment of nursing professionals, supporting the UAE's aspirations for a more advanced and sustainable healthcare system.

This year’s scientific programme will explore topics shaping the future of healthcare, including artificial intelligence in nursing practice, digital transformation, virtual care, workforce wellbeing, academic innovation, leadership development, quality improvement, patient safety, and emerging models of care. The conference will also showcase innovative research and best practices that support the delivery of safe, compassionate, and evidence-based patient care.