DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Huspy, a UAE-based mortgage and real estate technology company, has announced a partnership with Emaar Properties PJSC (DFM: EMAAR), the global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, to provide Emaar customers with access to mortgage advisory services and financing options from more than 20 banks across the UAE.

The collaboration aims to simplify the financing process for homebuyers, offering personalised mortgage guidance at different stages of their property ownership journey, including property purchases, handovers and refinancing.

Through Huspy's platform, Emaar customers will be able to compare mortgage products, interest rates and financing terms through a single process, with no Huspy advisory fees. A dedicated mortgage consultant will support customers throughout the process, including pre-approval, documentation, bank coordination and mortgage disbursal.

The service will complement Emaar's existing banking partnerships, providing customers with an additional option to explore financing solutions suited to their individual requirements.

Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director, Emaar Properties, said: "Our commitment to customers extends beyond delivering exceptional homes and communities. It includes making every stage of ownership more seamless, from the initial purchase to handover and beyond. Through our partnership with Huspy, we are bringing specialist mortgage expertise directly into that journey, giving buyers access to financing options earlier and greater clarity as they prepare for key payment milestones."

Founded in Dubai in 2020, Huspy has supported more than 30,000 homeowners and handles approximately 25 per cent of residential mortgage transactions in the UAE, according to company figures. Its platform connects customers with mortgage advisors and participating banks, combining technology with personalised support.

The partnership will support customers across different stages of property ownership. Off-plan buyers can explore available financing options ahead of relevant payment milestones, while customers approaching handover can prepare their mortgage applications in advance. Buyers of ready properties will also be able to access support throughout the financing process, while existing homeowners can explore refinancing and equity release options, subject to bank eligibility criteria.

Eligible online applicants will receive priority assistance, with a dedicated consultant coordinating the financing process and liaising with participating banks on their behalf.

Sawan Karia, Director of Mortgages, UAE at Huspy, said: "Financing is a defining part of the homebuying experience. Customers need to understand their options early and have someone accountable for moving the process forward. Our partnership with Emaar puts that support directly into their property journey. By combining Emaar’s scale with Huspy’s banking network and mortgage expertise, we can help more customers make informed decisions and prepare their financing with confidence."

The partnership is expected to be supported by dedicated customer communications and digital touchpoints, providing access to mortgage information, financing comparisons and advisory services.