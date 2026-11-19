DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced the results of 2026 GCC Educational Awards, which attracted 103 entries from four GCC countries and recognised 17 winners across four categories: Distinguished School Award, Distinguished Educator Award, Distinguished Teacher Award and Distinguished Student Award.

Saudi Arabia recorded the highest number of entries, with 64 submissions and seven winners, followed by Qatar with 15 submissions and six winners, Kuwait with 13 submissions and two winners, and Bahrain with 11 submissions and two winners. The 17 winners comprised eight students, four teachers, three educators and two schools.

Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said: “Results of GCC Educational Awards reflect the wealth of distinguished educational models across GCC education systems, spanning schools, educators, teachers and students.

They also highlight experiences and achievements worthy of recognition and create opportunities to benefit from their practices in promoting a culture of excellence, creativity and innovation. Hamdan Foundation continues to implement knowledge-based and motivational programmes that support educational professionals and students in developing their performance, while encouraging practices that create tangible impact across GCC educational environments.”

Al Qatami added that cooperation with Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS) represents an important pillar in developing GCC Educational Awards and expanding their reach, strengthening the exchange of expertise and practices across the region and highlighting models that support the quality of education and the advancement of educational performance.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Muqbil, Director-General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS), highlighted the role of the awards in recognising distinguished educational professionals, encouraging innovation and advancing education, while commending the longstanding partnership with Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences.

Dr. Al-Muqbil said, “At Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, we take pride in our longstanding partnership with Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences. This award represents a message of appreciation to everyone who has demonstrated dedication to education, as well as a platform for showcasing pioneering experiences, fostering sustainability and excellence, and advancing education quality across GCC countries.”

He added, “Building on this value and mission, and in recognition of the role of awards in encouraging dedication and innovation, we congratulate the winners of the 2026 awards on this well-deserved recognition. We view their achievements as a source of inspiration to others and a renewed call for greater creativity, innovation and excellence.”

In Distinguished School Award, two schools from Qatar were recognised: Fatima Al Zahra Preparatory School for Girls, led by Principal Mujiba Abdullah Mohammed Al Rahma Al-Marri, and Hamza bin Abdul Muttalib Preparatory School for Boys, led by Principal Nasser Mubarak Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi.

In Distinguished Educator Award, winners were Bandar bin Saad bin Rashad Al-Jabri Al-Harbi from Saudi Arabia, Munira Abdullah Hathal bin Asfour Al-Hajri from Kuwait, and Khalid Saleh Hamad Kharshan Al-Qahtani from Qatar.

Distinguished Teacher Award recognised four teachers: Mishal bin Khalid bin Mohammed Bani Hassan Al-Zahrani and Munira bint Salem bin Hamoud Al-Turaiqi from Saudi Arabia; Najla Hamad Jaeelan Musbeh Al-Harbi from Kuwait; and Sheikha Mohsen Mansour Nasser Al-Shammari from Qatar.

In Distinguished Student Award, eight students were recognised across academic and non-academic fields.

From Saudi Arabia, winners were Rami bin Majed bin Dakhilallah Al-Mansouri, Mohammed bin Othman bin Mohammed Al Bin Faris Al-Qarni, Raseel bint Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Khudairi, and Lamar bint Saif bin Ahmed Al-Abdali.

From Qatar, winners were Abdullah Hamad Mohammed Amer Al-Qahtani and Raseel Thaniyan Essa Al-Hassan Al-Mohannadi, while Abdulrahman Ahmed Abdullah Al-Bai and Zainab Adel Abdullah Al-Shuwaikh were recognised from Bahrain.

GCC Educational Awards are organised within the framework of cooperation between Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences and Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, with the aim of recognising distinguished models in education and promoting the exchange of expertise and practices that contribute to advancing education quality across GCC countries.