ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) will bring its annual Eid Al Etihad celebration, Hekayah | The Story, to Mina Zayed on Wednesday. Presented for the first time in collaboration with Public Art Abu Dhabi, the 12th edition moves beyond the NYUAD campus to the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial Stage, bringing together poets, singers, dancers, and instrumentalists from across the UAE’s diverse communities for an evening of storytelling, music, and movement.

As the UAE celebrates its 55th year for Eid al Etihad, Hekayah | The Story invites artists from different backgrounds to reflect on the meaning of nation and home, expanded to encompass issues of cultural identity, family, heritage, and belonging. For some, home is rooted in a particular place or tradition; for others, it is shaped by journeys, relationships, and the communities they have found along the way. The performances bring these personal stories together in celebration of the UAE and the people who call it home.

One of The Arts Center’s longest-running annual events, Hekayah | The Story brings new voices and perspectives to the stage each year, inviting audiences to encounter different artistic traditions and discover the personal experiences behind them. This spirit of artistic exchange and discovery is central to The Arts Center’s 12th season, which explores the ways live performance can foster connection between artists and audiences. This year’s collaboration with Public Art Abu Dhabi takes the celebration beyond the NYUAD campus to Mina Zayed, creating a new setting for the event within Abu Dhabi’s wider cultural community.

The performers are selected collaboratively by curators drawn from the UAE’s literary and performing arts communities.

The event will be hosted by Emirati poet Reem Al Zaidi, a Zayed University graduate who has participated in international programs focused on youth leadership, peace, and cross-cultural understanding. Her work reflects a commitment to bringing people together through storytelling, dialogue, and shared cultural experiences.

Bill Bragin, Executive Artistic Director of The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, commented: “What I love about Hekayah is that every artist brings a different understanding of what home means, shaped by their own history, heritage, and experiences. Each of our curators nominates artists and we select a line-up together which reflects a shared sensibility that is bigger than any of us individually. Hearing those stories together can reveal unexpected connections which capture the uniquely diverse community of the UAE.

We’re delighted to collaborate with Public Art Abu Dhabi this year, extending beyond NYUAD’s Saadiyat Island campus to bring Hekayah into a new setting and inviting more people to be part of that artistic conversation.”

Public Art Abu Dhabi is an initiative of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), dedicated to commissioning public art and encouraging community engagement across the emirate. Its two flagship programs, the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial and MANAR Abu Dhabi, bring artistic experiences into public spaces, inviting residents and visitors to engage with art across the emirate.