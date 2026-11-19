ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has highlighted the growing role of its Ma'ashi digital platform in helping insured members better understand their pension rights and obligations, manage their retirement planning, and access services through a seamless digital experience.

The platform provides 35 digital services, including 11 proactive services, enabling insured members, pensioners and employers to access pension services and information through a unified digital platform. This contributes to greater service efficiency, faster transaction processing and an improved customer experience.

One of Ma'ashi's most valuable features is the Financial Summary, which gives insured members a clear overview of their pension contributions, service history, and future retirement benefits. It enables insured members to view their registered contribution salary, applicable contribution rate, contribution amounts, and total contributions paid by both the insured member and employer. This provides greater clarity on how contributions are calculated and how they relate to pension benefits.

The Financial Summary also provides insured members with a comprehensive view of their pension journey, including their completed service period, the remaining period until retirement eligibility, and estimated pension or end-of-service gratuity benefits. It also provides information on eligible service periods that may be merged or purchased in accordance with applicable legislation.

Together, these insights help insured members make informed decisions, plan ahead for retirement, and maximise the benefits available to them under the pension system.

Ma’ashi’s role extends beyond providing information. The platform enables insured members to complete a wide range of pension-related transactions independently, allowing them to access services quickly and conveniently through digital channels.

This approach gives insured members greater visibility into service requirements and procedures, while encouraging more active participation in managing pension affairs. In turn, it strengthens pension awareness and encourages insured members to become more informed and engaged participants throughout their pension journey.

The platform also enables insured members to track their requests and transactions in real time and follow their progress through each stage of completion. Customers receive timely notifications on requests, services and pension-related updates.

Enhanced transparency helps insured members stay informed, monitor their pension records and make retirement decisions with greater confidence.

In parallel, Ma’ashi has significantly simplified procedures and reduced requirements, particularly for employers. Several services have been redesigned in line with the UAE Government's Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

Digital integration with relevant entities has helped reduce document requirements, streamline procedural steps and enable information to be verified automatically without requiring customers to resubmit information already available through connected systems.

Mohammed Al Khayat, Executive Director of the Digital Technology Sector and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at GPSSA, said, "Ma'ashi has evolved into a comprehensive digital platform that empowers insured members to better understand their pension position, plan confidently for retirement and make informed decisions based on accurate, real-time information."

He added, "Through Ma'ashi, customers can access information, complete transactions independently and track requests in real time. This not only simplifies procedures, but also strengthens transparency, engagement and pension awareness."

GPSSA noted that the continued enhancement of Ma'ashi reflects its commitment to strengthening pension awareness, expanding digital services and empowering customers to make informed decisions throughout their pension journey. These efforts support the UAE's vision for a proactive, customer-centric digital government.