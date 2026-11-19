ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has opened the inaugural edition of Frieze Abu Dhabi, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi in partnership with Frieze.

Taking place at Manarat Al Saadiyat until 22 November, the fair marks a significant step in Abu Dhabi’s growing prominence as a global hub for art, culture and creativity, and strengthens its position within the international art landscape.

During a tour of the fair, H.H. Sheikh Khaled viewed a selection of artworks and projects presented by participating galleries, featuring artists and cultural organisations from the UAE and around the world, with a particular focus on artistic practices from West Asia, North Africa and South Asia.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the importance of continuing to invest in Abu Dhabi’s cultural and creative ecosystem as well as supporting initiatives and international partnerships that empower artistic talent, expand opportunities for cultural and knowledge exchange, and strengthen the role of arts and culture in fostering dialogue and connections between communities. Such investment and support falls in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a diversified economy driven by knowledge, creativity and global engagement.

Bringing Frieze to Abu Dhabi for the first time marks a new chapter in the emirate’s evolving arts and cultural landscape, building on the achievements of Abu Dhabi Art over the past 17 years in supporting artists and galleries, and advancing the local and regional art scene. The transition also reflects Abu Dhabi’s increasingly established cultural ecosystem and its ability to attract leading international arts organisations and platforms.

The inaugural edition of Frieze Abu Dhabi marks the emirate’s entry into Frieze’s international network of art fairs in London, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Seoul, opening new avenues for collaboration among artists, galleries and cultural institutions, while strengthening ties between Abu Dhabi’s art scene and the global art market.

Frieze Abu Dhabi advances the ambitions of the Abu Dhabi Cultural and Creative Industries Strategy to build a sustainable cultural and creative sector, attract international talent, investment and strategic partnerships, and increase the sector’s contribution to economic diversification. The initiative further advances Abu Dhabi attraction as a global destination for arts and culture, as well as a hub for creative exchange and collaboration across cultures.