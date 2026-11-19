ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Culture Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced its participation in the Al Ain Book Festival 2026, which is taking place from 17 to 23 November 2026 at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium (Al Ain Square) and Zayed Central Library.

The participation featured the Abu Dhabi Culture Pavilion, which showcased the emirate’s cultural heritage, knowledge, creativity and cultural landmarks through interactive experiences, alongside a diverse cultural programme at Zayed Central Library, which included panel discussions, author talks, book signings, reading workshops and creative sessions.

The pavilion presented culture as a living, evolving ecosystem, connecting knowledge, heritage, creativity, community and global exchange. Visitors navigated through four interconnected experiences – ‘Our Living Memory’, ‘Our Timeless Traditions’, ‘Our Living Landmarks’ and ‘Our Passion for Knowledge’ – discovering how Abu Dhabi preserved its cultural legacy, empowered creativity in the present and invested in its cultural future.

At ‘Our Living Memory’, visitors discovered how stories passed down through voices, poetry, traditions and shared experiences kept Abu Dhabi’s cultural heritage alive, from the recollections of pearl divers, educators and community elders to the poetry and wisdom of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the United Arab Emirates. ‘Our Timeless Traditions’ celebrated the emirate’s intangible cultural heritage, from oral storytelling and poetry to performing arts, social customs and traditional crafts, as well as the efforts to safeguard it for generations to come.

‘Our Living Landmarks’ explored the museums, historic and archaeological sites and cultural institutions that connected visitors with stories spanning generations and civilisations, while ‘Our Passion for Knowledge’ highlighted how libraries, manuscripts, publications and digital collections connected centuries of scholarship with contemporary learning and discovery.

Selected titles, including those launched at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, were showcased at the pavilion. These included ‘Archives of Tomorrow: The Modern Heritage of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’, which interpreted the emirate’s modern heritage from various perspectives, using different methods ranging from text and photo essays to architectural photography and artistic documentation.

The pavilion also offered visitors the opportunity to view and purchase ‘Treasured Sayings: The Poetry of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’, a special publication celebrating the poetic legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Published by Assouline and developed in collaboration with the Founder’s Office at the Presidential Court and the Arabic Language Centre, the book featured 118 selected poems, including 75 translated into English, reflecting his vision and values through themes of leadership, unity, tolerance, love, nature and the nation.

Other titles available for purchase included a newly researched and authoritative six-volume edition of Yaqut al-Hamawi’s landmark 13th-century geographical encyclopaedia, ‘Mu’jam Al-Buldan’, one of the most significant works of Arab-Islamic geographical heritage, containing 15,038 geographical entries. Also available for purchase was ‘Mawsu’at Nawadir Al-Makhtutat fi Al-Khafiqayn’, a DCT Abu Dhabi publication dedicated to highlighting and documenting rare manuscripts and their cultural and scholarly significance, contributing to the preservation and accessibility of Arab and Islamic intellectual heritage.

Across both venues, the Culture Sector’s participation featured more than 15 sessions, including panels, talks and dialogues, with more than 20 speakers and moderators, as well as more than four activations, including workshops and book signings.