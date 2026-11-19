ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- SAKINA, the leading mental health network under SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, will host the inaugural SAKINA for Children Education Summit (SCES 2026) tomorrow at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, under the patronage of Sheikha Hamda bint Khalifa Al Nahyan, SAKINA Ambassador for Strategic Initiatives.

Recognising that children's mental health requires a coordinated response extending beyond clinical settings, the summit will focus on strengthening the connections between healthcare, education and families to support earlier identification of mental health concerns, timely intervention and continuity of care. By bringing together expertise from across disciplines, it aims to encourage a more proactive and integrated approach to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people.

Held under the theme “From Early Years to Emerging Adults - Supporting Resilience Across the Developmental Journey”, the summit will examine how mental health needs evolve from early childhood through adolescence and into young adulthood and the importance of ensuring that support evolves alongside them. Discussions will explore opportunities to bridge gaps between education and healthcare, equip families and professionals to recognise early signs of mental health concerns, and strengthen the pathways through which children and young people access appropriate care.

The scientific programme will cover early childhood development, student wellbeing, child and adolescent mental health, and clinical and therapeutic approaches. Through expert-led sessions and multidisciplinary discussions, the summit will explore evidence-informed strategies for building resilience, advancing early intervention and strengthening coordination between healthcare, education and community services. Particular emphasis will be placed on translating these discussions into practical approaches that support more connected, accessible and responsive mental healthcare for children, young people and their families.

Sheikha Hamda bint Khalifa Al Nahyan, SAKINA Ambassador for Strategic Initiatives, said, “Supporting children's mental health is a shared responsibility that extends beyond healthcare. Families, schools and communities all have an important role in helping young people grow with confidence and resilience. By encouraging greater understanding, earlier support and stronger collaboration, we can create environments where children and young people feel supported throughout their development. Investing in their mental wellbeing is an investment in stronger families, healthier communities and the future of the UAE.”

Dr. Zain Ali Al Yafei, Chief Executive Officer of SAKINA, said, “We recognise that addressing the mental health needs of children and young people requires more than clinical care alone. It requires a connected approach that brings together prevention, early identification, specialist expertise and ongoing support across healthcare, education and family environments.

"Through this summit, SAKINA aims to advance meaningful knowledge exchange and strengthen multidisciplinary collaboration, helping to bridge the gap between recognising mental health needs and accessing timely, appropriate care. By working closely with key government, healthcare and education stakeholders, we are building an integrated, sustainable mental health ecosystem that empowers the next generation and safeguards the long-term wellbeing of our community.”

The inaugural summit builds on SAKINA's ongoing commitment to advancing mental healthcare through prevention, access and rehabilitation. By creating a dedicated platform for professionals working with children and adolescents, SAKINA seeks to encourage greater knowledge sharing, strengthen cross-sector understanding and support a more coordinated approach to mental wellbeing across the developmental journey.