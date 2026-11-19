ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Economy and Tourism organised the fourth edition of the Intellectual Property (IP) Forum at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai, in conjunction with UAE Innovation Month.

The forum aimed to enhance university students’ access to the services provided by the UAE Intellectual Property Office, affiliated with the Ministry, and introduce student inventors to the exemptions from certain industrial property service fees. It also sought to raise students’ awareness of the importance of IP protection and empower them to develop their innovations into projects with economic value, in support of the UAE’s efforts to build a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.

The forum was attended by Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, and Dr. Abdulrahman Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary of the UAE Intellectual Property Office at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, alongside a group of student inventors and innovators representing nine universities across the UAE. These included United Arab Emirates University, the University of Sharjah, Ajman University, Zayed University, Khalifa University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, New York University Abu Dhabi, the American University in the Emirates, and the Higher Colleges of Technology.

In this context, Al Kait emphasised that IP rights protection and the empowerment of student inventors are central to the Ministry of Economy and Tourism’s efforts to build a competitive national IP ecosystem and advance the transition towards an innovative, knowledge-based economic model, in line with the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

He said, “The organisation of this forum reflects the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening direct engagement with students who have developed innovations and inventions, listening to their experiences, aspirations and the challenges they face. This contributes to the development of services and initiatives available to them and enhances their access to the UAE’s IP ecosystem. This is particularly important with regard to the exemptions designated for student inventors and People of Determination, which facilitate the procedures for protecting their innovations, encourage them to pursue further research and development, and support their efforts to transform their ideas into projects with economic impact.”

The forum focused on raising awareness of Cabinet Resolution No. 136 of 2026 concerning exemptions for student inventors and People of Determination from certain fees for industrial property services provided by the Ministry. It also highlighted the benefits offered by the resolution in facilitating these segments’ access to industrial property services and encouraging them to protect and develop their innovations.

The forum featured an interactive discussion session bringing together Juma Al Kait and student inventors and researchers. The session was moderated by student Ali Hamid Al Loughani, who is affiliated with the Emirates Science Club (ESC), and addressed key topics relating to the future of innovation in the UAE and the role of students in supporting the knowledge-based economy.

Discussions also explored opportunities to direct student innovations towards promising economic sectors, as well as the steps required to move from an idea and scientific research to a project ready for practical implementation and investment.

Al Kait said, "Strengthening cooperation and integration between students and the public and private sectors is key to creating an enabling environment that supports innovation and accelerates its transition from the idea and scientific research stage to practical application."

The Undersecretary further underscored the importance of providing effective channels of communication between innovators, relevant entities, investors and companies, enabling students to benefit from available expertise and resources, develop their innovations, test their feasibility, explore opportunities to transform them into marketable products and projects, and broaden their prospects for reaching local and international markets.

This would enhance the economic value of innovations and reinforce their role in strengthening the competitiveness of the national economy.

The session also addressed the importance of protecting IP rights when collaborating with investors and companies, as well as challenges associated with artificial intelligence, data and creators’ rights. It explored opportunities to test and develop student innovations in preparation for transforming them into projects that are viable for practical implementation.

The session served as an interactive platform for students to raise questions and discuss the challenges facing their projects and innovations. This contributed to better identifying their needs and aspirations and determining ways to provide the enablers and support services required to further advance their innovation journeys.

At the conclusion of the forum, a select group of outstanding Emirati students and inventors were honoured in recognition of their achievements and contributions to innovation and invention. The honourees included student Aisha Al Zarooni, from the UAE Inventors Association, in recognition of winning the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Patent Office Award. She won the award for the ‘Electronic Text Reading Device Using Touch’ at the 16th International Invention Fair of the Middle East, held in Kuwait from 8 to 11 February 2026.

The ceremony also honoured Sultan Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Zarooni and Mayed Marwan Obaid Al Marri, members of the Emirates Science Club, in recognition of their participation in the ceremony honouring GCC inventors, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain on 7 October 2026.

These efforts underscore the Ministry of Economy and Tourism’s commitment to supporting young national talents, encouraging students to pursue innovation, and enhancing the presence of Emirati innovators at regional and international events, thereby contributing to strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading hub for innovation and intellectual property.