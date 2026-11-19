AJMAN, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- ‏Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Member of the Ajman Executive Council, attended the second day of the Ajman Media Forum 2026, “The Signal”, organised by the Ajman Government Media Office at the Emirates Hospitality Centre. The Forum brought together media leaders, officials, experts and specialists in media, communication and technology.

During a tour of the exhibition accompanying the Forum, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar reviewed the participating platforms and pavilions, and explored the projects, experiences and solutions showcased by media institutions, government entities and technology companies in content creation, artificial intelligence and advanced media technologies.

He was briefed by representatives of participating entities on the projects and applications on display, as well as the opportunities offered by advanced technologies to develop media production and enhance audience engagement.

Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar affirmed that the Ajman Media Forum provides an important platform for dialogue and the exchange of expertise among media leaders, specialists and content creators. He noted that the Forum broadens discussions on the future of the sector amid the rapid transformations shaping the global media landscape.

He highlighted that technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence, offer media institutions new opportunities to enhance their tools and working methods and expand their reach. However, he stressed that harnessing these capabilities requires their responsible application to improve content quality while upholding accuracy and credibility.

He added that the value of media is measured not merely by the speed at which messages are produced or the breadth of their reach, but also by their ability to deliver reliable knowledge and raise public awareness. He emphasised that the trust media institutions establish with their audiences remains a fundamental pillar of the sector’s future, regardless of evolving platforms and technological advancements.

He further noted that bringing together media leaders, experts and young people at the Forum allows participants to draw on diverse experiences and explore new ideas and perspectives for advancing media work. It also reinforces the role of young talent in content creation and in keeping pace with professional and technological developments.

Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar attended two keynote sessions: “Soft Power: Narrative Resilience in the Face of Crises”, delivered by Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, and “The UAE’s Voice to the World”, delivered by Omar Alhesan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also honoured the speakers and participants in the Forum’s keynote sessions in recognition of their contributions to enriching its discussions and addressing key issues shaping the future of media. The honourees included Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office; Omar Alhesan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mahmoud Al Rasheed, Managing Director of the Arabian Radio Network; Nakhle El Hage, Chief Transformation Officer at IMI; Dr Sulaiman Al Hattlan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Al Hattlan Media; Mohammed Salem, Director of Al Arabiya and Al Khaleejiya Radio; and Mustafa Al Agha, Chairman of MKN Marketing Management.

Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar also honoured the Forum’s partners, including Ma’an Artistic Production, IFLYTEK, WP Production, Aleria, the Federal Youth Authority, Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) and Samsung. The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award was also recognised for its contribution to enriching the artistic and visual landscape and fostering a culture of photography and creativity.

The Forum also witnessed the announcement of the second edition of the Ajman Photography Award, set to launch next December in cooperation with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, with a total prize fund of AED 100,000.

In a statement marking the announcement, Najla Abdullah Mohammed Lootah, Chairperson of the Ajman Photography Award Organising Committee, said that the second edition features three categories: the General Category, which gives photographers the opportunity to express their vision through a single photograph; the Photo Story Category, which allows them to tell a complete story through a series of photographs; and a new category, “Architecture and Engineering Details”, which highlights the beauty of Ajman’s architecture and its blend of authentic heritage and modern urban development.

She added that the Award invites photographers to explore the details of everyday life and the emirate’s landmarks, capturing them through diverse creative perspectives that reflect the distinctive character and beauty of Ajman while documenting its urban development.