ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Families in Abu Dhabi will have plenty of opportunities to do this in November as Zayed Sports City, in collaboration with the Ministry of Family and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), is hosting a weekend of free sports and wellness activities from 20 to 22 November, as part of Early Childhood Week 2026.

Children aged 2 to 14 and their families will be able to join the program, which combines movement, play and relaxation, giving children opportunities to develop new skills while enjoying time with the people closest to them.

Families can start the weekend by joining The Fun Run & Go Blue, an opportunity for parents and children to get moving together.

Football fans can also head to the pitch for Family Football sessions with City Football Schools, where parents and children can practice their skills, take on fun challenges, and discover what they can achieve as a team.

Pilates Lab will host Mini & Me Yoga, inviting families to stretch, relax and enjoy a moment of calm together. The session will also introduce simple movements and relaxation techniques that families can practice at home.

Families can also join the Family Bowling Tournament at the Khalifa International Bowling Centre, where they can take turns aiming for a strike and cheer each other on.

The weekend is also expected to close with a special UAE Football Legends vs 100 children football experience, that will give young football enthusiasts the opportunity to share the pitch with former UAE football stars: Subait Khater, Jumaa Khater, Basheer Saeed, Faisal Khalil, Hamid Fakher, Muhannad Anzi, Sultan Al Ghafri, Khalid Abdulrahman, Saif Mohammed, Muslim Faiz, Yousuf Jaber and Mahmoud Al Mass. .

Dr. Hessa Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Special Projects and Partnerships, said: “Some of the most important moments in a child’s life happen through everyday experiences, including the time they spend playing and being active with their families. When parents join in, children have the opportunity to build confidence, learn new skills and feel supported as they explore and try new things. Through this weekend, in collaboration with Zayed Sports City, we want to encourage families to enjoy these moments together and see how even simple activities can make a meaningful difference in their children's development and wellbeing.”

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “Ethara’s longstanding relationship with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority reflects our commitment to supporting children, parents and families across Abu Dhabi. Together with OVG Middle East, we are bringing that commitment into Zayed Sports City, building on its position as one of the UAE’s leading sports and entertainment destinations to create experiences that serve the community and encourage healthier, more active lifestyles. This initiative is a further example of that commitment in action, creating opportunities for families to be active together and contributing to the wellbeing of the wider community.”

Shane Chalmers, General Manager at Zayed Sports City, said: “At Zayed Sports City, we believe that some of the most meaningful moments happen when families come together, and Early Childhood Week gives us a wonderful opportunity to bring this to life. In the spirit of the Year of the Family, we are delighted to collaborate with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority and our sporting partners to welcome families to our venues for a programme that encourages children and parents to discover the joy of being active together.

From taking to the football pitch and enjoying yoga sessions to sharing the excitement of bowling, these experiences are designed to raise awareness that physical activity in the early years can support child development, help build confidence and nurture life skills such as teamwork. We look forward to welcoming families from across the country and continuing to make Zayed Sports City a place where communities connect through sport, activity and shared experiences.”

The Zayed Sports City programme is part of Early Childhood Week 2026, taking place nationwide from 16 to 22 November under the theme ‘Every Moment Matters,’ highlighting the importance of the early years of a child's life. Led by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), the Week brings together families and communities through around 300 events and experiences offered by more than 130 partners.