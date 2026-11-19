ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) celebrated its 17th graduation ceremony at Emirates Palace’s Auditorium on 18th November 2026, honouring the Class of 2026 in a special year marking the university's 20th anniversary.

Held under the patronage of Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chair of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s Board of Trustees, the ceremony brought together university leadership, distinguished guests, faculty members, graduates and their families to recognise academic achievement and two decades of French–Emirati academic collaboration.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture.

The Class of 2026 celebrates 304 bachelor's and master's graduates across 20 academic programmes, marking a significant 36% increase in the number of graduates compared to the previous year. This year's graduating class included 236 bachelor's and 68 master's graduates, reflecting an increase of approximately 39% and 28%, respectively, compared to 2025.

This year's graduating class reflects Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi's international and multicultural community, bringing together graduates from 44 nationalities. Emirati graduates represent approximately 59% of the Class of 2026, with 178 UAE nationals, reflecting the university's strong commitment to nurturing Emirati talent. International graduates hail from countries including France, Jordan, Egypt, China, and Morocco, highlighting SUAD's role as a global academic institution that brings together students from diverse cultures and backgrounds.

The Class of 2026 included graduates from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s three schools: 115 graduates from the School of Law, Economics & Business, 177 graduates from the School of Arts and Humanities and 12 graduates from the School of Data, Science and Engineering.

Graduates completed programmes spanning a diverse range of disciplines, including Law, Economics and Management, Business and Foreign Languages, History, Archaeology and Cultural Heritage, International Relations and Diplomacy, Sustainable Environmental Engineering and Law, and Mathematics with a specialisation in Data Science for Artificial Intelligence. This diverse range of programmes reflects SUAD's multidisciplinary approach to education, equipping graduates with the knowledge, critical thinking and skills to contribute to their respective fields and communities worldwide.

In his speech, Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, said, “Twenty years ago, the United Arab Emirates and France came together around a shared belief in the power of education to transcend borders, bring cultures closer, and create new possibilities for future generations.

Today, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi stands as a remarkable reflection of that vision, combining centuries of French academic excellence with the UAE's dedication to intellectual advancement. Our two nations have built a strategic partnership in which culture and education are central. From Louvre Abu Dhabi to Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, our cooperation demonstrates how these fields can bridge civilisations and create a lasting legacy.”

Beyond academic achievement, this year's graduating class includes individuals who have demonstrated excellence in sport, culture and the arts, reflecting the diverse talents and ambitions of SUAD students.

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, congratulated the graduating class as the university marks its twentieth anniversary. She said, “You are the class of our twentieth anniversary.

Our university was born of a bold vision and of the friendship between France and the United Arab Emirates: French in spirit, open to the world and rooted in the UAE’s vision and aspirations. As you step into the age of artificial intelligence, carry that spirit with you. Embrace its possibilities while holding on to your critical thinking, for a machine can produce answers, but never judgement. And remain mindful of the technology’s impact on the planet we leave to future generations.”

As Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi marks its 20th anniversary, the Class of 2026 joins its growing global alumni network, embarking on a new chapter equipped with the knowledge and skills to contribute to their professions and communities around the world.