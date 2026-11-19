DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Reigning T100 world champion Kate Waugh will lead the Elite field at the World Triathlon Women’s Cup Dubai on December 6 (Sunday). Olympians from Chile, Australia, Italy and Colombia are also on the start list at Al Mamzar Beach Park.

The second World Triathlon Women’s Cup to be held anywhere in the world, it is the only event of its kind dedicated entirely to women, bringing elite athletes and amateurs together to race at the same venue on the same day.

Organised by Dubai Sports Council in partnership with governing body, World Triathlon and in collaboration with the UAE Triathlon Federation, the event celebrates women’s strength, determination and unity, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading international destination for world-class sport and a global hub for women’s sport.

Waugh won the T100 world title in Qatar last December, after finishing on the podium in all six T100 races she entered in 2025. Injuries have limited her racing this year, but she came off the waiting list for the WTCS Grand Final in Pontevedra in September and took bronze.

She raced at the same venue on November 14, finishing ninth in the Dubai T100, and won the Under-23 world title in Abu Dhabi in 2022.

Waugh said: “I’m really excited to be coming back to Dubai for the Women’s Cup. It’s been a bit of a stop-start year with injuries, so I’m just happy to be racing. It’s pretty special having a race just for women, with the elite and amateur races on the same day, so hopefully we can put on a good show for everyone.”

Chile’s Riveros raced at four Olympic Games, from Beijing 2008 to Tokyo 2020, and finished fifth in Rio in 2016. She was sprint world champion in 2011 and won Pan American Games gold in 2015.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “We want the World Triathlon Women’s Cup to be a lasting platform for women’s sport, and having the reigning T100 World Champion and Olympians from around the world on the start line gives women athletes the visibility they deserve as role models. Women racing their first triathlon will be at the same venue on the same day as some of the best athletes in the sport, and we hope that inspires more women and girls across the UAE and the region to take part.”

The Elite race, managed by World Triathlon, is held over a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run, with the winner receiving 500 Olympic Ranking points. Racing takes place in and around Al Mamzar Beach Park and the bay area.

Debbie Alexander, Vice President of World Triathlon, said, “We are delighted to welcome such a strong Elite field to Dubai, with a reigning world champion, Olympians and World Cup winners all on the start list.

Women racing their first ever triathlon will be able to watch them at the same venue on the same day, and that is what makes this event so special. Our thanks go to Dubai Sports Council for its continued commitment to women’s triathlon.”

On race day, women of all abilities can take on the Super Sprint, over a 400m swim, 10km bike and 2.5km run, or step up to the Sprint, over the same distance as the Elite race. Open to females aged 18 and over, both races can be tackled individually or as a relay team of up to three.