ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination is participating in the 17th edition of Al Ain Book Festival 2026, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre from 17th to 23rd November 2026 at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Qasr Al Muwaiji and several majlises across Al Ain.

The Authority is presenting a diverse programme of cultural, educational and creative activities that reflects its vision of empowering People of Determination and strengthening their presence in the cultural and community landscape.

The Authority's participation includes a dedicated pavilion offering visitors a variety of experiences that combine knowledge, creativity, arts, crafts and interactive activities. The Authority is also taking part in several spaces and platforms provided by the festival, enabling People of Determination to showcase their abilities, skills and talents while engaging directly with different segments of society.

Zayed Authority for People of Determination emphasised that its participation in Al Ain Book Festival stems from its belief that culture, knowledge and creativity should be accessible to everyone. Empowering People of Determination requires providing platforms that enable them to express their abilities, showcase their work and participate actively in various aspects of cultural and community life.

The Authority's participation holds particular significance during the Year of the Family 2026, with a programme featuring a range of activities designed for children, families and visitors.

The Authority's pavilion features a dedicated space for displaying and selling products and handcrafted creations by People of Determination, including products from Bee Café. An accompanying exhibition highlights their skills, capabilities and achievements for festival visitors.

The programme also features an art exhibition showcasing paintings created by People of Determination, alongside a dedicated corner displaying publications authored by People of Determination and their families. This provides visitors with an opportunity to explore their intellectual, literary and creative experiences.

The Authority's participation extends to several cultural and interactive spaces provided by Al Ain Book Festival. On the festival stage, the Authority is presenting a live performance titled "Storybook Fashion Show", inspired by characters from international stories, offering an engaging experience that combines art, performance and audience interaction.

This participation reflects the Authority's commitment to making full use of the various platforms offered by the festival to present cultural and community experiences that highlight the diverse abilities and talents of People of Determination, while strengthening their role as active contributors to cultural and creative life.