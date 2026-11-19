ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Family and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), in collaboration with Zayed National Museum and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, introduced “Museum Adventures for Little Explorers,” as part of Early Childhood Week 2026.

Taking place from 14th to 22nd November at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and from 16th to 22nd November at Zayed National Museum, the initiative will offer free, interactive experiences for children aged 3-15, turning museum visits into opportunities to learn about the UAE’s history, cultural heritage and natural environment through play and hands-on discovery.

The event was attended by Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, who reviewed the exploratory experiences and activities designed for children. She was briefed on the interactive learning opportunities these experiences provide to nurture children’s skills and foster a culture of learning and discovery through active family engagement.

Children are handed adventure booklets featuring activities and discovery-based challenges and encouraged to explore the museums at their own pace and gain insights into historical and scientific themes through age-appropriate content and activities.

Parents, caregivers and grandparents can join the experience, helping children complete the activities, share stories and make discoveries together, with museum hosts available to provide guidance. This shared experience reinforces the role of families as active partners in children’s learning, encouraging meaningful interaction and creating opportunities for children to expand their knowledge through exploration.

At Zayed National Museum, the Family Scavenger Hunt experience introduces children to the UAE’s rich heritage, traditions and the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the United Arab Emirates. Through a discovery journey inspired by the nation’s history, young visitors will have opportunities to learn about cultural traditions and explore how stories, values and experiences are passed down through generations.

Meanwhile, at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, children get the chance to explore the natural world, from prehistoric life to today’s environment. The experience aims to encourage young visitors to observe, compare and ask questions, helping them develop an early interest in science through age-appropriate activities. It also inspires families to play an active role in supporting their children’s learning and helping them explore the world around them.

After completing their discovery journeys at either museum, children can return to a designated area close to the museum entrance to receive a gift or reward.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail said, “The Museum Adventures for Little Explorers, organised as part of Early Childhood Week 2026, underscores the importance of expanding the educational and interactive opportunities available to children, while leveraging cultural and knowledge institutions as supportive environments for their growth and skills development during the early years.”

She affirmed the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing integration and coordination among entities involved in childhood and family affairs, and to advancing initiatives that enable children to learn through direct engagement with their surroundings and gain a deeper understanding of their country’s history, heritage and natural environment. Such experiences, she noted, play an important role in building children’s knowledge and broadening their horizons from the earliest stages of life.

“The diversity of initiatives and events featured in Early Childhood Week reflects the importance of providing integrated environments and experiences that support children’s development and promote family engagement in their learning journey. The involvement of parents and caregivers in shared activities and experiences helps establish learning as an integral part of everyday family life,” she added.

Dr. Hessa Al Kaabi, Executive Director, Special Projects & Partnerships at ECA, said, “Museums have so much to offer young children beyond what they see on display. By making these experiences more interactive and accessible, we want to encourage children to develop new interests, ask questions, and learn about the UAE’s heritage and the world around them. We also want parents and caregivers to be part of that experience.”

Dr. Peter Magee, Director of Zayed National Museum, said, “At Zayed National Museum, we believe that discovering our history and heritage should begin at an early age. Through interactive experiences such as the Family Scavenger Hunt, we invite children and their families to explore the UAE’s rich history, discover the stories behind the objects on display, and connect with the values and legacy of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. By encouraging curiosity, creativity and learning through play, we aim to inspire a lifelong appreciation for our nation's heritage and create meaningful opportunities for families to learn and discover together.”

Dr Khalid Askar, Education Department Director, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, said, “When a child asks, ‘How did a piece of the Moon get to Earth?’ and the adult beside them responds, ‘Let’s find out together,’ the child learns that their curiosity matters and that their questions are worth exploring.

"During Early Childhood Week, we hope to create more of these meaningful moments for families, where children are encouraged to lead with their curiosity and adults share in the joy of discovery alongside them. At Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, our vision is for children to grow up understanding that they are part of the natural world and that each of them has a role to play in caring for and protecting it.”

Approximately 2,000 children are expected to participate across the two museums during that period. The initiative will serve as a pilot to explore the potential for introducing similar experiences as part of year-round museum programming.

Families interested in participating can approach the designated welcome desk at either museum to register and collect their adventure booklets and activity materials. No prior booking is necessary.

Museum Adventures for Little Explorers is one of the 300 events and experiences of Early Childhood Week 2026, taking place nationwide from 16th–22nd November under the theme ‘Every Moment Matters,’ highlighting the importance of the early years of a child.

Led by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), the Week brings together families and communities through events and experiences, offered by more than 130 partners. Supporting organizations that have come on board as Community Builder Partners are PureHealth Holding, Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (Etisalat) and the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD).