DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, today attended the second day of Dubai Future Week 2026. Organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’, the four-day event runs until 21st November at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation and foresight, bringing together experts from around the world to explore the technological, economic and social changes that will shape people’s lives in the decades ahead.

Sheikh Mansoor said Dubai Future Week reflects the emirate’s efforts to embed a culture of foresight and turn promising ideas into practical projects, initiatives and partnerships. He added that the event provides a platform to explore solutions that help vital sectors prepare for rapid change and build more resilient and sustainable communities.

During his visit, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed attended sessions and toured exhibitions featuring advances in technology, artificial intelligence and strategic foresight. He also explored interactive experiences, met with speakers, experts and innovators, and was briefed on projects and initiatives aimed at advancing vital sectors and improving quality of life.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed was accompanied by Dr Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, and Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health.

Sheikh Mansoor honoured Samin Yasar from the United States, winner of the AED 1 million prize in the AI Grandmaster Challenge. Held as part of ‘The Challenge’, the competition brought together 20 AI innovators from around the world to create multimedia content, develop smart applications and build AI-powered experiences under strict time limits.

Yasar was one of five finalists, alongside Nicole Lee from Singapore, Ayushman Pandita from India, Hashem Alghaili from Germany and Fadi Bahsass from Syria. Google Cloud was the technology partner, and a panel of its AI experts evaluated the quality of contestants’ work, their creativity and technical proficiency, and how effectively they used AI tools under pressure.

The challenge aims to develop skills in prompt engineering and working with AI models while highlighting how AI can enhance human capabilities and improve productivity. It builds on the 2025 edition, which drew more than 3,800 applications from 125 countries.

His Highness also honoured the winners of the second edition of the Dubai Foresight Awards. Organised by DFF, the awards recognise initiatives that use foresight to anticipate change and inform decision-making.

Italy’s Design Futures Art-Driven (DFA) Method won the Foresight Changemakers award for its approach to helping institutions and communities anticipate and prepare for change. Hiraya Foresight Education from the Philippines won the Foresight for People award for demonstrating how foresight can inform public policy and strengthen institutional performance. Transformative Earth-Centered Laws for the Planet from the United States won the Foresight for the Planet award for using foresight to support environmental protection, biodiversity conservation and climate resilience.

Entries were assessed on criteria including originality, the practical application of foresight methods, demonstrated impact and potential for wider adoption.

Dubai Future Week brings together experts, innovators, decision-makers and entrepreneurs from around the world. Its programme spans five tracks – How We’ll Live, How We’ll Think, How We’ll Innovate, How We’ll Feel and How We’ll Do Business – and features keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, competitions, exhibitions and interactive experiences.