DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and Dubai Health to establish the Dubai Precision Medicine Centre during Dubai Future Week 2026, taking place from 18 to 21 November at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’.

The Centre aims to advance Dubai’s global leadership in precision medicine and accelerate the delivery of personalised, high-impact healthcare solutions for citizens and residents.

The Dubai Precision Medicine Centre will be established within the Dubai Research, Development and Innovation Ecosystem, launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation. This ecosystem serves as a unified platform to drive cross-sector collaboration and accelerate the development and application of advanced technologies.

The initiative is anchored within Dubai Health, Dubai’s first integrated academic health system, through Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), the academic heart of Dubai Health, where learning and discovery converge to advance health for humanity. By uniting clinical care, education, and research within a single system, Dubai Health is uniquely positioned to translate scientific discovery into real-world health outcomes at scale.

The Dubai Precision Medicine Centre will serve as a catalyst for multidisciplinary collaboration, bringing together healthcare providers, academic institutions, research centres, entrepreneurs, and global technology partners to accelerate the development and adoption of precision medicine applications.

The Centre will support fundamental and discovery research, drive translational, clinical, and applied research, enable access to cutting-edge technologies and therapeutic innovations, and contribute to the development of enabling regulatory frameworks. It will also provide funding mechanisms to advance research, development, and innovation, enable commercialisation, and create lasting social impact, while strengthening healthcare infrastructure to support next-generation precision medicine applications.

The precision medicine sector is experiencing rapid global growth, driven by advances in genomics, biologics, and data analytics. The Dubai Precision Medicine Centre will focus on delivering measurable impact in priority areas, including rare diseases and oncology, where personalised approaches can significantly improve outcomes.

Through this initiative, Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for research and innovation-led healthcare and a destination for world-class research talent. Operating within Dubai Health’s integrated academic model, the Centre will ensure that innovations are rapidly translated from bench to bedside, improving patient outcomes and advancing evidence-based care.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said, “Through the Dubai Precision Medicine Centre, we are creating a platform to attract leading minds, researchers, and innovators from around the world. By leveraging Dubai’s advanced infrastructure and innovation ecosystem, we aim to unlock new scientific discoveries and translate them into real-world applications that advance healthcare and benefit humanity.”

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, said, “This initiative reflects Dubai Health’s role as an integrated academic health system, where care, learning, and discovery come together to improve lives. The Centre will accelerate clinical and translational research and enable more precise, personalised treatments, particularly in areas such as rare diseases and cancer. It will also contribute to the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 by advancing a sustainable, human-centred healthcare system.”

By aligning research, clinical care, and innovation within a single ecosystem, Dubai continues to build a globally competitive model for healthcare transformation. The centre’s outcomes will contribute to strengthening the national knowledge- and technology-based economy by stimulating investments in research and development and creating jobs that require advanced future-ready skills. The centre will also support individuals and institutions in developing and commercialising advanced medical products and technologies at both local and global levels.