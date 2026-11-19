ANTALYA, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), held talks with Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), during his participation in the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) organised in Antalya, Türkiye.

The meeting addressed ways to enhance cooperation between WGEO and UNFCCC in the field of implementing climate action and supporting developing countries in their efforts to address the impacts of climate change.

During the meeting, Al Tayer, who is leading a high-level delegation from WGEO, emphasised the importance of enhancing collaboration through the UNFCCC Regional Collaboration Centre for MENA and South Asia (RCC MENA and South Asia), which is hosted at WGEO headquarters in Dubai.

The two sides discussed the development of the role of the Regional Collaboration Centre for MENA and South Asia (RCC MENA and South Asia), and the enhancement of the partnership between the UNFCCC secretariat and WGEO which hosts the Centre, in support of the implementation of countries' climate priorities, capacity building, facilitation of access to climate finance, knowledge and technology transfer.