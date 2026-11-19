CAIRO, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Air Arabia Egypt Thursday announced the launch of its new non-stop service connecting Cairo International Airport with Tahnoun International Airport in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, starting 2nd December 2026.

The new service will operate twice weekly, offering customers convenient and affordable travel options between Cairo and Al Ain. The launch marks another milestone in Air Arabia Egypt’s continued network expansion, further strengthening its presence in the UAE and enhancing air connectivity between the two countries.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of our new direct flights from Cairo to Al Ain, marking another important milestone in Air Arabia Egypt’s continued growth. The introduction of this new service reflects our commitment to expanding our network and providing customers with greater choice and flexibility when travelling between Egypt and the UAE. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board our new flights.”

The addition of Al Ain further expands Air Arabia Egypt’s growing network from its airport bases in Cairo and Alexandria, offering non-stop connectivity to destinations across the Middle East and Europe, including Amman, Milan-Bergamo, Abha, Dammam, Gassim, Hail, Jeddah, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Kuwait.