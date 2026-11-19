BRUSSELS, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission has confirmed that it was targeted by a cyberattack through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

However, it said that it was difficult to judge the scale of the hack, given that an inquiry was under way.

"I can confirm that the commission has recently taken necessary steps in response to a detected cybercampaign," spokesperson Thomas Regnier said.

"As a protective and preventive measure, we temporarily took down several applications and most of them have been restored.

"The investigation is still ongoing. We are taking any necessary steps, based on the findings as they come."

"This was an AI-generated cybercampaign," Regnier said.

The incident was detected on 22 October and there was no evidence of any data breach affecting commission staff as a whole, he added.

Politico reported that the European Commission was targeted by a cyberattack which may have compromised large amounts of personal data.

The news organisation said that several systems, including those for payslips, time management and medical reimbursements, were taken offline during the 10-day disruption.

The commission convened its highest-level internal crisis management body for an urgent meeting about the incidents, according to Politico, and Tech Sovereignty and Security Commissioner Henna Virkkunen briefed other commissioners yesterday.