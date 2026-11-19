DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- On the sidelines of the World Police Summit, Dubai Police has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mongolia's State Special Protection Agency, aimed at enhancing international security cooperation, exchanging expertise and knowledge, developing police capabilities, and benefiting from best practices and experiences in VIP protection and security.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Musabbah Saeed Al Ghafli, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs, and Major General Altangerel Lkhamsuren, Head of Mongolia's State Special Protection Agency, in the presence of officials from both sides.

The agreement comes within the framework of Dubai Police's strategy to enhance its international partnerships with security agencies and institutions worldwide and to develop joint police cooperation, contributing to raising the efficiency of security performance and keeping pace with developments and challenges across various fields.

The MoU provided for enhanced joint cooperation, the exchange of expertise, training and qualification, specialised exercises, and the development of the capabilities of police cadres to achieve common objectives.