GAZA, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Acting on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide tents sufficient to shelter 50,000 people in the Gaza Strip, a UAE humanitarian aid convoy carrying 10 trucks loaded with shelter tents entered the Strip today through the Rafah Border Crossing.

The convoy is part of the efforts of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3", to provide shelter for Palestinian families and help them cope with rainfall and the risk of flooding during the winter season. The tents are scheduled to be distributed among families in need across several areas of the Gaza Strip.

The team from Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, based at the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, prepared the convoy and dispatched it to the Rafah Crossing. This initiative forms part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their basic needs.