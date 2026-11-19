RAS AL KHAIMAH, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah’s Asian curricula schools have recorded further progress in educational quality, with the latest independent evaluations showing improvements across all nine schools assessed, according to results released by Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK).

The October 2026 evaluations covered schools offering Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi curricula, with four schools improving their overall ratings and the remaining five maintaining their previous ratings while making progress across individual performance indicators.

Among the schools demonstrating significant progress, Delhi Private School advanced to a ‘Very Good’ rating, recording improvements across 45 performance indicators.

Other key highlights from the latest evaluations include:

• Scholars Indian Private School advanced from ‘Acceptable’ to ‘Good’, with improvements across 40 indicators.

• Ideal English Private School (main campus) advanced from ‘Acceptable’ to ‘Good’, with improvements across 41 indicators.

• Bangladesh English Private School significantly improved to ‘Acceptable’, recording improvements across 56 performance indicators, the most of any of the nine schools.

The latest results build on earlier achievements across Ras Al Khaimah’s private school sector, including RAK Academy Al Hamra becoming the first school in Ras Al Khaimah to achieve an ‘Outstanding’ rating, in February 2026. The achievement was accompanied by improvements across several other private schools, including The International School of Choueifat and GEMS Westminster, which both advanced to ‘Very Good’.

Across five evaluation cycles, the proportion of evaluated schools achieving a rating of ‘Good’ or higher has risen from 9% in AY 2022/23 to 52% in AY 2026/27. Over the same period, the proportion of schools rated ‘Acceptable’ has dropped from 71% to 48% as more schools moved into higher overall rating categories, while the share rated ‘Weak’ fell from 20% to zero.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shaib Al Naqbi, Board Member of Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge, said, "These results reflect the dedication of our school leaders, teachers, students and families, and the collective commitment to educational excellence across Ras Al Khaimah.

The progress we are seeing, from schools achieving the highest ratings to continued improvements across the sector, demonstrates what can be achieved through clear standards, independent evaluation and a shared determination to raise performance.

“Education is central to Ras Al Khaimah’s vision for sustainable development and quality of life. We aim to build on these achievements, help every school reach its full potential and ensure all students have access to the highest standards of education.”

The independent evaluations were conducted by international education organisation Etio using the unified UAE School Inspection Framework, which provides consistent standards for assessing school performance across all Emirates.

The latest findings reflect sustained improvement in school performance across Ras Al Khaimah, with the number of schools rated ‘Very Good’ increasing from zero to three over five years.

RAK DOK will evaluate the remaining schools in the second round, scheduled for January and February 2027, as part of its ongoing efforts to support continuous improvement and further strengthen the quality of private education across Ras Al Khaimah.