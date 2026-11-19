AJMAN, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, Gulf Medical University (GMU) celebrated the graduation of 606 students at its 23rd Convocation Ceremony, held at Thumbay Grounds, Thumbay Medicity, Ajman.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid said that supporting higher education institutions and investing in the development and qualification of human resources are fundamental pillars in building an advanced society founded on science and knowledge. He also highlighted the importance of medical education in preparing qualified professionals who can contribute to enhancing the quality of healthcare services.

The Crown Prince of Ajman congratulated the graduates and their families, wishing them success and prosperity in their professional careers. He urged them to continue learning and developing their capabilities and skills, emphasising that education is a lifelong journey that does not end with obtaining a university degree.

He noted that working in the medical and healthcare professions requires keeping abreast of the latest scientific knowledge and practices, as well as upholding humanitarian and professional values in serving patients and the wider community.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar also commended the role of Gulf Medical University in preparing generations of qualified medical professionals and equipping them with the scientific knowledge and skills necessary to fulfil their humanitarian and professional responsibilities and meet the future needs of the healthcare sector.

The ceremony was presided over by Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, along with Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University.

The graduates came from six colleges: Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Nursing, and the Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare. Families, faculty and healthcare leaders from across the UAE gathered to watch the new doctors, dentists, pharmacists, nurses, therapists and healthcare managers receive their degrees and take the Graduate Oath.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Thumbay Moideen said, "First, I thank Almighty God for His blessings on this university. I am deeply grateful to the Rulers of this country for their vision and their constant support for education and healthcare. I thank my team, whose hard work made this day possible, and my family, who have always stood by me. To our graduates, congratulations. Go out into the world and serve every patient with care."

Congratulating the graduates, the Chancellor, Prof. Manda Venkatramana, assured them of the University's continued support as they begin their professional journey and a life of learning. He also thanked the faculty for their dedication in teaching and mentoring the Class of 2026.

The Class of 2026 has 606 graduates, comprising 422 women and 184 men. The graduates include 59 Emirati students from all seven emirates. The College of Medicine had the largest group with 184 graduates, including 102 new MBBS doctors. It was followed by the College of Health Sciences with 141, the College of Dentistry with 102, the College of Pharmacy with 86, the College of Nursing with 51, and the Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare with 42. More than 100 graduates earned master's and MD degrees. By region, 36 percent of the class comes from Asia, 22 percent from the wider Arab world, 17 percent from Africa and 13 percent from the UAE and GCC, with the rest from Europe, North America, Australia and the Caribbean.

In its first appearance in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, GMU was ranked number one in the world for International Outlook, with a score of 99.4 among 2,297 universities. It is the only specialised medical and health sciences university in the UAE in this ranking.

In the THE Impact Rankings 2026, GMU is placed 64th in the world for Good Health and Well-being and 60th for Quality Education. GMU debuted at 125th in the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2027, where it ranked first in the Arab region for international student ratio. Its College of Pharmacy entered the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 in the 351–400 band for Pharmacy & Pharmacology, one of only five UAE universities ranked in the subject.