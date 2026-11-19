SHARJAH, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) emphasised the importance of strengthening economic cooperation with the Republic of Kenya and advancing trade partnerships to increase bilateral trade. It also stressed the need to develop targeted strategies to boost Kenyan exports to the UAE market.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, welcomed a high-level official and business delegation from Kenya, headed by Regina A. Ombam, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Trade at Kenya’s Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry.

The meeting was attended by Jayne Toroitich, Consul General of the Republic of Kenya in Dubai; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; and Dr. Fatima Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI, alongside officials and trade and technical attachés from Kenya’s ministries of trade and foreign affairs.

Al Owais welcomed the Kenyan delegation, highlighting Sharjah’s position as a trusted economic partner for Kenya and its role as an ideal gateway for facilitating access for African exports to the UAE and wider regional markets.

He said that the meeting reflects the shared commitment to translating the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries into effective economic partnerships founded on substantive trade exchange and mutual interests.

He highlighted the significant opportunities available in the UAE market for Kenyan food products, emphasising the Sharjah Chamber’s readiness to collaborate with its Kenyan counterparts to expedite export flows

and facilitate access to UAE consumers, leveraging Sharjah’s advanced logistics infrastructure and attractive free zones.

The Kenyan delegation, in turn, expressed its appreciation for the role played by the Sharjah Chamber in strengthening economic ties between Sharjah and African countries.

Al Owais also welcomed Dr. Hossam Hussein, Consul General of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on his first visit to the Sharjah Chamber.

The meeting was attended by Manal Abdeltawab, Head of the Economic and Commercial Office at the Egyptian Consulate General; Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Dr. Fatima Al Muqarrab, and several officials from the Egyptian Consulate General and the Sharjah Chamber.

Discussions focused on opportunities to drive bilateral trade and establish direct business-to-business engagement between companies and institutions in Sharjah and their counterparts in Egypt.

The meeting also explored mechanisms to stimulate reciprocal investment growth and unlock new areas of cooperation, particularly across the mining, agriculture and real estate development sectors, with the aim of deepening trade and investment ties and strengthening partnerships between the Sharjah and Egyptian business communities.

Al Owais welcomed the Egyptian Consul General and his accompanying delegation, praising the deep fraternal relations and longstanding historical and economic ties between the UAE and Egypt, which continue to grow with the support and guidance of the two countries’ leaderships.

He affirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to translating these close ties into investment partnerships and commercial projects that serve private sector interests and support the two countries’ shared aspirations for sustainable economic growth. He also highlighted SCCI’s readiness to provide Egyptian entrepreneurs and investors with all the necessary facilities to access Sharjah’s attractive investment environment.

The Sharjah Chamber invited Egyptian companies and institutions to increase their participation in the specialised international trade exhibitions and events hosted by the emirate throughout the year, recognising their value as key promotional platforms for forging commercial deals and securing export contracts, particularly across the furniture, jewellery and real estate sectors.

The Chamber affirmed its readiness to facilitate visits by Egyptian business delegations to specialised exhibitions, particularly Hive Furniture Show and the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, in addition to real estate investment exhibitions. These events offer valuable opportunities to establish direct business-to-business connections between entrepreneurs and companies from both sides, while expanding avenues for joint trade and cooperation.