RAS AL KHAIMAH, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ras Al Khaimah Innovation Exhibition 2026 concluded today after a three-day run at the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Center (Expo).

The exhibition brought together 58 participants from government and the private sector, as well as educational institutions and individual innovators. They showcased a range of innovative projects, technological applications and solutions across key sectors.

Organised by Ras Al Khaimah’s Events Standing Committee as part of UAE Innovates 2026, the exhibition highlighted the role of innovation and emerging technologies in addressing challenges, improving services and supporting development across the Emirate.

Khaled Rashed Zahrou Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Ras Al Khaimah, said, “As the exhibition closes, its clearest message is that a spirit of innovation runs through Ras Al Khaimah’s entities, whatever their field or size.

The breadth of participation, from federal and local government bodies to schools, universities, healthcare institutions and private companies, reflects a shared understanding across the Emirate that the development model established by H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, is built on people and their ability to adapt and innovate. Ras Al Khaimah’s government continues on that path with the support of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Executive Council.”

“The Government of Ras Al Khaimah regards what was presented at this exhibition as an asset for the Emirate,” he said. “The work shown here is now shared knowledge available to every entity, and several of the ideas deserve to be taken further. UAE Innovation Month achieves its purpose when something in the way we work has changed after it ends.”

He added: “We are grateful to every organisation that took part, and we look forward to wider participation in future editions. Our particular appreciation goes to the employees and students behind these projects. They are where this effort began, and they are the ones who will carry it on.”

The exhibition featured 36 stands and display areas, alongside four dedicated activity zones, highlighting projects and applications in artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, education, healthcare, industry and sustainability.

Educational institutions had a particularly strong presence, accounting for 22 entries. Students presented projects in robotics, AI, sustainability and smart applications, while hundreds of students from educational institutions visited the exhibition to explore the innovations on display and learn about their practical applications.

Among the government entities participating, Ras Al Khaimah’s Human Resources Department showcased the integration of AI into its Mawaredna human resources management system, featuring 13 use cases across six modules, alongside the Tamkeen Ras Al Khaimah professional development platform.

The Department of Economic Development presented industrial and commercial innovations, products and solutions from eight companies operating in the Emirate, while Ras Al Khaimah Police showcased a range of vehicles, equipment and technologies used in policing operations.

Heritage innovation was also represented, with Ras Al Khaimah’s Department of Antiquities and Museums displaying traditional crafts and products reimagined with contemporary designs, in collaboration with the Emirates Association for Parents’ Care and Support. The department also presented a virtual reality experience recreating traditional pearl diving, bringing to life an important part of the Emirate’s maritime heritage that is difficult to demonstrate in a conventional exhibition setting.

Mohamed Moosa Loojab, Head of the Events Standing Committee in Ras Al Khaimah, said the three-day exhibition had delivered a diverse programme combining innovative projects, specialised workshops and interactive activities, providing participating organisations with a platform to showcase their work and providing visitors and students with opportunities to engage directly with innovators.

He thanked participating institutions, organising teams, experts and specialists for their contributions, emphasising the committee’s commitment to building on this year’s experience to further develop future editions of the exhibition.

Projects on display included a four-wheel-drive electric vehicle developed in Ras Al Khaimah, wireless charging technologies for electric vehicles, AI-powered solutions for early disease detection and water resource management, business management and process automation applications, robotics and educational innovations, and assistive technologies for People of Determination.

The exhibition hosted the Ras Al Khaimah Hackathon, sponsored by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP). The competition brought together six teams comprising 30 students from six educational institutions: the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, Ras Al Khaimah Academy for the Gifted, GEMS Westminster School Ras Al Khaimah, Zayed Educational Complex – Al Riffa, the Institute of Applied Technology and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Charitable Private School – Branch 2.

The hackathon aimed to develop students’ creative thinking and teamwork skills, encouraging them to apply their knowledge and abilities to develop innovative solutions to challenges.

The exhibition also featured 17 workshops and specialised sessions covering AI applications in education, healthcare and business, organisational innovation, skills development and data-driven decision-making. Other topics included turning ideas into practical applications, digital content development and the use of emerging technologies in professional and educational environments.