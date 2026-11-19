ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with Mike Gitlin, President and CEO of Capital Group, a US-based global investment and assets management firm.

The meeting explored avenues to strengthen engagement with leading international financial and investment institutions, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global financial hub and supporting the emirate’s economic competitiveness and sustainable growth.

The meeting comes amid the growing presence of major international financial and investment entities in Abu Dhabi, with Capital Group opening its first Middle East office at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), reflecting the emirate’s appeal as a global investment destination and its position as a gateway to regional and international markets.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and Chairman of ADGM; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.