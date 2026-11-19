ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has unveiled its plans to develop an “autonomous hospital” model by 2030, leveraging ambient and vision artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to automate medical documentation, administrative procedures and support services. The initiative aims to enable nursing teams to dedicate more time to direct patient care while reducing administrative workloads during and after their shifts.

In her address, Sumathi Krishnaprasad, Chief Digital Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said the vision is centred on the principle of “Giving Time Back to Care”, whereby intelligent systems handle administrative and documentation tasks, while healthcare professionals retain responsibility for clinical judgement, compassion and human interaction with patients. This approach, she noted, is intended to enhance both the quality of care and the working environment for healthcare providers.

She explained that the hospital aims to implement the concept of “Zero Documentation”, inspired by the “Zero Harm” principle in patient safety. This will be achieved by automating information recording, medical documentation and coding, appointment scheduling, logistics and administrative processes associated with patient care, without compromising the human role in delivering care or making clinical decisions.

She stressed that an “autonomous hospital” does not mean automating direct patient care, but rather transforming the supporting processes surrounding it into an intelligent system. Human presence and professional accountability will remain central, with healthcare professionals responsible for reviewing, verifying and approving AI-generated outputs before they are entered into medical records.

She noted that this approach will rely on ambient AI and computer vision technologies, collectively referred to as “Ambient and Vision AI”, which are being deployed across outpatient clinics, emergency departments, operating rooms, inpatient wards and intensive care units. These technologies will automatically document medical procedures and assessments as nurses interact with patients, eliminating the need for manual data entry.

She said these technologies will give nurses more time during their shifts to focus on patient care, communicate with patients and conduct clinical assessments rather than spend time entering information manually. Intelligent systems will handle the documentation, while nursing staff will retain responsibility for reviewing, verifying and approving the recorded information, helping prevent documentation tasks from extending beyond working hours.

As part of the development of this ecosystem, she said the hospital is collaborating with several specialised companies, including Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Medbot, CareWe and Analog. Analog's robots are already supporting nurses in the hospital's wards.

She added that the hospital is also developing a range of digital solutions, including the ClinChat platform, which is available to its healthcare providers, the Abstracta system, which is currently in use, and other products under development. These solutions are built on the Vectra platform, which serves as their underlying infrastructure and enables data collection from various systems.

She highlighted the importance of involving healthcare professionals, including nursing teams, in developing this ecosystem through the creation of applications and AI agents to automate and improve workflows. She noted that expanding the use of AI requires building confidence in its outputs and addressing challenges such as AI hallucinations, bias and potential inaccuracies through human review, verification and validation before approval.

She emphasised that protecting privacy is a fundamental consideration in developing these solutions. This includes adopting the “Privacy by Design” principle, ensuring that ambient and vision AI technologies are used to support healthcare rather than for surveillance, locally validating the systems within the UAE and Abu Dhabi, and maintaining full data sovereignty.