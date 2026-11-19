ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Rhodes Scholarship Selection Committee has announced the two Emirati recipients of the 2027 UAE Rhodes Scholarship. The Scholars will begin their postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford in October 2027, joining an international community recognised for its outstanding academic excellence and commitment to addressing global challenges.

Chaired by Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, the UAE Rhodes Scholarship Selection Committee, comprising distinguished national figures and alumni scholars, has named the two recipients following a highly competitive process.

The 2027 Scholars are Arwa Al Nuaimi and Sultan Hadef Jouan Al Dhaheri, both from Abu Dhabi. They were selected according to the Scholarship’s core criteria of outstanding intellect, character, leadership and service.

Commenting on the announcement, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State and Chair of the UAE Rhodes Scholarship Selection Committee, said: "The Committee looked for intellectual rigour, curiosity, and the courage to lead in both thought and action. Arwa and Sultan showed all of these, together with a sense of responsibility that reaches well beyond their own success. I also commend every finalist; the strength of the field made this a difficult decision. We look forward to following Arwa and Sultan at the University of Oxford and to the contribution they will make to their communities and beyond."

Angela Migally, Executive Director of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, which endows the scholarship, said: “Investing in human potential is a long-term commitment to the future of our nation. For more than a decade, the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation has supported the UAE Rhodes Scholarship with the belief that access to exceptional educational opportunities can have an impact far beyond the individual.

They enable UAE talent to learn from the world, bring new knowledge and perspectives home, and contribute to the UAE’s continued progress. Arwa and Sultan now join a growing community of scholars and leaders carrying that opportunity forward, and we look forward to seeing the contributions they will make to the UAE and beyond.”

Arwa Al Nuaimi is in her final year at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), where she is majoring in Economics, with minors in Political Science and Social Research and Public Policy. She has distinguished herself through her academic achievements, including securing seventh place in the UAE's national high school rankings.

Her interdisciplinary academic approach is reflected in her current capstone research, which examines the factors driving male school dropout rates across different regions of the UAE, drawing on the connections between education, public policy and social outcomes, with a particular focus on evidence-based policy, educational opportunity and early intervention.

At the University of Oxford, Arwa will pursue a Master of Science in Evidence-Based Social Intervention and Policy Evaluation. She aspires to use the opportunity to develop evidence-led approaches that improve educational outcomes, prevent young people from falling through the cracks and strengthen rehabilitation-focused alternatives to confinement. Her long-term ambition is to help shape policies that create more opportunities for young people in the UAE.

Reflecting on the selection, Arwa Al Nuaimi said: "The most significant thing about the Rhodes Scholarship is the opportunity it creates to learn alongside people who see the world differently. At NYU Abu Dhabi, I was fortunate to find an environment where people continually encouraged me to explore, question and challenge myself. I hope to bring that same spirit to Oxford, learning how to evaluate what genuinely works and translating that knowledge into policies that give more young people the opportunities they deserve.

Ultimately, I want to help build a UAE where fewer children fall through the cracks, and where those who face challenges are supported and given the opportunity to find their way forward."

Sultan Hadef Jouan Al Dhaheri completed his undergraduate degree in Political Science, specialising in International Relations, at Columbia University. His academic interests have centred on diplomacy, public policy and the role of government in addressing complex societal challenges. His commitment to leadership and public service was evident from an early age.

While at the British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi, he founded and led the school's UAE Ambassadors Program, expanding participation to students of all nationalities to foster inclusivity and cross-cultural understanding. He also oversaw its Charity Committee, which raised more than US$10,000 towards the construction of a school in Mauritius.

At Oxford, Al Dhaheri will pursue postgraduate studies in diplomacy and public policy. The opportunity will enable him to deepen his expertise in public service, and through a career in government, help him address the complex challenges facing the nation and its future generations.

“Joining the Rhodes community places me at the intersection of rigorous scholarship and global decision-making, a critical vantage point at a time when no major challenge can be solved within a single discipline. I intend to use my time at Oxford to sharpen the policy tools needed to drive sustainable national development. At Oxford, my focus will be on bridging global policy frameworks with the UAE’s strategic priorities, building on the foundational legacy of Sheikh Zayed to equip our next generation of leaders with the foresight and institutional capacity required to navigate complex and interconnected challenges,'' Sultan Al Dhaheri commented.