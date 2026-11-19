DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has been recognised with three WealthBriefing MENA Awards 2026, celebrating its leadership in international financial services, marketing excellence and next-generation wealth development.

DIFC received recognition in the following categories: Next Generation (Next-Gen) Programme or Service,

Marketing Campaign or Team and MENA Based International Financial Centre (IFC).

The WealthBriefing MENA Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership across the wealth management industry throughout the Middle East and North Africa region. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges and recognised for demonstrating outstanding performance, strategic vision, and client excellence over the past year.

These awards form part of a global awards programme run by WealthBriefing and its sister publications, WealthBriefingAsia and Family Wealth Report, covering all major wealth management centres worldwide.

Each award category is highly competitive and evaluated through a rigorous, impartial process, which is what makes a WealthBriefing award especially coveted among industry leaders.

In today’s challenging environment, global participants understand the significance of such recognition. Winning a WealthBriefing award sends a powerful message to clients, offering reassurance in the strength, stability, and sustainability of the winner’s business and operating model.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said: “These awards recognise DIFC’s contribution to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for wealth and asset management. Dubai is home to the highest concentration of private wealth of any city in the Middle East, and DIFC has developed a world-class proposition around this opportunity, attracting more than 600 wealth and asset management firms and over 1,400 family-related entities.

This recognition reflects the strength of the ecosystem we have created and our continued focus on attracting global capital, addressing the long-term needs of families and investors, and advancing the wealth sector’s contribution to Dubai’s economic agenda.”

Stephen Harris, CEO of Clearview Financial Media and publisher of WealthBriefing, was the first to congratulate this year’s winners and highly commended firms: “Every category winner and highly commended firm has undergone a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of their achievements this year. We’ve seen a significant increase in both the number of entrants and the level of interest across all our global awards programmes—and WealthBriefing is no exception.”

“These awards are immensely valuable as they offer organisations and individuals the opportunity to sharpen their strategic thinking, gain independent validation, be recognised both internally and externally, and celebrate their success in style with industry peers.”