AJMAN, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, today at the Ruler’s Court, Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office; Omar Alhesan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Dr Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research. The meeting took place on the sidelines of their participation in the Ajman Media Forum 2026, “The Signal”.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid emphasised the important role of the media in keeping pace with rapid developments and showcasing the UAE’s civilised image and achievements. He noted that the media is a key partner in the country's development journey, given its role in highlighting national efforts, promoting positive values and strengthening communication between institutions and society.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid commended the Ajman Media Forum 2026, describing it as a platform for dialogue, the exchange of expertise and the development of perspectives on the future of the media, as well as the challenges and opportunities arising from technological advances and digital transformation. He stressed the importance of developing the skills of media professionals and enhancing their ability to respond to emerging developments with professionalism and responsibility.

For their part, the forum's guests expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ajman for his warm welcome. They praised the forum for addressing current media issues and providing an opportunity to exchange expertise and strengthen cooperation among stakeholders in the media sector.

The Ajman Government Media Office is organising the Ajman Media Forum under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi and in accordance with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi.

The forum brings together 68 speakers from 17 countries, who will discuss the future of the media amid the rapid transformations taking place across the sector through 23 sessions. The event also features the participation of 53 entities and partners, including media organisations, local, regional and international government institutions, and exhibitors.

Discussions will focus on the impact of artificial intelligence and digital technology on content creation and public opinion, providing a platform for dialogue and the exchange of expertise and experiences on the future of the media.