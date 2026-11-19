SHARJAH, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) participated in Sharjah Innovation Days 2026, held on 18 and 19 November at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), showcasing three innovative projects that reflect its commitment to advancing financial and administrative operations. The projects demonstrate the Department’s efforts to leverage modern technologies to develop practical solutions that meet government entities’ needs and enhance the efficiency of services and institutional processes.

The participation formed part of SFD’s ongoing efforts to embed innovation into government operations by presenting practical applications that combine digital transformation, process improvement and employee empowerment. These initiatives highlight the potential of innovative solutions to address operational challenges, streamline procedures and enhance performance. The three projects showcased were Sharjah SoftPOS for smart government revenue collection, Digital Inventory using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, and the Tamayuz employee recognition and rewards system.

Moza Al Ketbi, Head of the Development Section at the Sharjah Finance Department, affirmed that SFD’s participation in Sharjah Innovation Days 2026 reflects its commitment to advancing government financial operations by adopting innovative solutions that address operational challenges and deliver tangible improvements in efficiency and service quality.

She said, “We believe that the true value of innovation lies in transforming ideas into practical applications that simplify procedures, improve resource management and enhance government services. We are committed to embedding innovation as a sustainable institutional approach by leveraging modern technologies and empowering our employees to contribute to our development objectives.”

She added, “The three projects we are showcasing demonstrate SFD’s integrated efforts to advance various aspects of institutional operations, from modernising government revenue collection and improving the accuracy of asset and property management to motivating employees and recognising their achievements. Through this participation, we look forward to exchanging knowledge and experiences with participating entities and exploring new opportunities for collaboration to develop innovative solutions that support excellence and innovation in government.”

During SFD’s participation, Huda Al Yasi, Director of the Financial Systems Department at SCFD, presented Sharjah SoftPOS, a technological solution designed to transform government revenue collection by converting NFC-enabled Android smartphones into secure payment terminals, eliminating the need for conventional point-of-sale devices or additional accessories.

The project enables government entities to process payments through smart devices, offering greater flexibility in delivering services beyond fixed locations while reducing the costs associated with purchasing, maintaining and distributing payment terminals. It also integrates directly with the Tahseel platform, supporting accurate financial reconciliation and providing real-time access to transaction data and reports.

The solution supports multiple payment methods, including bank cards, digital wallets and the Tahseel Card, as well as payments using the Emirates ID. It incorporates encryption technologies and payment data protection measures, offering a model for government revenue collection that combines ease of use, security and operational efficiency.

As part of SFD’s showcase of its development projects, Mai Abdullah bin Sahouh, Director of the Accounts Department, presented the Digital Inventory project, which uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to modernise government asset inventory and tracking processes, replacing conventional inventory procedures with a digital system that enables automated data collection and updates.

The project uses electronic tags containing unique identification data for each asset, alongside readers capable of identifying and tracking assets. This allows multiple assets to be inventoried in a short period, their locations to be verified, and their information to be matched against approved records. The system also generates reports identifying discrepancies between recorded and physical assets, enabling relevant entities to monitor property movements and take appropriate action based on accurate, up-to-date information.

The project is integrated with the Government Asset and Property Management System within Takamul, the government financial system. This integration supports data consistency, reduces manual intervention and provides government entities with more effective tools to oversee their assets and improve inventory and monitoring processes, contributing to better asset preservation and management efficiency.

Highlighting SFD’s commitment to its employees as key partners in institutional development, Aisha Abdullah Al Hosani, Director of the Support Services Department, presented Tamayuz, an electronic employee recognition and rewards system designed to acknowledge achievements, initiatives and professional contributions through a points-based framework built on clear, approved criteria.

The system allows employees to earn points for a range of activities and achievements, including proposing innovative initiatives, participating in volunteer work, delivering training workshops, obtaining professional certifications, sharing knowledge, contributing to working groups and achieving performance indicators. Points submissions are subject to review and approval, ensuring transparency in the evaluation and recognition process.

Tamayuz features three recognition tiers—Silver, Gold and Platinum—and enables employees to redeem their accumulated points for various rewards and benefits. This approach links employee recognition to initiative and active participation, encouraging employees to develop their skills, share expertise and contribute ideas that enhance the working environment.