ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council’s “Gaza Calling” campaign has won the Best Arabic Campaign (Medium) award at the PRCA MENA Awards.

The campaign also received the Best Use of Measurement & Evaluation award, recognising its excellence in humanitarian communications and impact measurement.

The two awards were received by Rashed Al Hemeiri, member of the Media Committee of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, during the awards ceremony in Dubai.

The recognition reflects the campaign’s outstanding use of strategic communications tools and impactful media storytelling to highlight the UAE’s humanitarian efforts in support of the Palestinian people and raise awareness of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The campaign’s success in winning the Best Use of Measurement & Evaluation award also reflects its effectiveness in measuring the impact of its communication activities, analysing their outcomes and evaluating their effectiveness. These efforts help improve media content and strengthen its ability to deliver humanitarian messages to wider audiences.

This marks the campaign’s second regional accolade, following its recent Gold award at the Dragons MENA Awards 2026, in recognition of the campaign’s effectiveness messaging and its success in highlighting the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. The achievements reflect its success in presenting an outstanding model of humanitarian communications that combines creative messaging with the ability to measure impact and evaluate results.

The PRCA MENA Awards are among the specialised professional awards recognising excellence in the public relations and communications sector across the Middle East and North Africa. They aim to honour outstanding campaigns and initiatives in planning, creativity, execution and results.

Winning the two awards further strengthens the Council’s position in humanitarian communications and supports its efforts to develop impactful media campaigns that highlight the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives and reinforce the country's regional and international standing and leadership in humanitarian work.