DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, inaugurated the Ahmed Khamis Al Hameli School at the Joint Aviation Institute. The school honours the memory of Ahmed Khamis Al Hameli, one of the UAE’s aviation pioneers who helped lay the foundations of military aviation in the country.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, along with senior Ministry of Defence officers and officials.

The school will introduce future generations to the pioneers of UAE military aviation and the men and women of the Armed Forces who have helped safeguard the country’s security and stability. Its opening is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen training across all branches of the Armed Forces and prepare personnel for a wide range of missions.

Sheikh Hamdan also attended a graduation ceremony for personnel who completed specialised courses in joint aviation. The courses build technical expertise, improve operational performance and strengthen combat readiness, helping the Armed Forces keep pace with rapid advances in aviation and defence technology.

The inauguration and graduation reflect the UAE leadership’s priority of investing in its people. Advanced training equips Emirati personnel with the knowledge, skills and experience to meet operational demands and serve effectively across a national defence system that the UAE continues to strengthen in line with international best practice.