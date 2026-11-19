SHARJAH, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department and Saif Ahmed Al Rubari, Chairman of the Dawahi Festival 2026 Organising Committee, the Department announced the details and activities for the upcoming festival.

The event, which will take place from December 10 to 29 at Al Qarayen Park 5 in the Muwaileh Suburb of Sharjah, features the participation of over 32 government entities and 14 sponsors, led by the Sharjah Islamic Bank, which serves as the festival’s exclusive partner.

During a press conference held at Aljada, the Organising Committee unveiled that the festival will see broad participation from government entities, institutions, private companies, and productive families.

Saif Ahmed Al-Rubari told "Sharjah 24" that this year’s edition of the festival includes a diverse range of entertainment and community-focused activities. Highlights include an amusement zone with more than 17 mechanical rides, the participation of over 50 productive families and 40 commercial vendors, as well as the involvement of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation (Ruwad). Additionally, a dedicated area has been allocated for university student projects, allowing them to showcase their innovations and ventures to the public.

Al-Rubari invited community members and families to visit the festival and enjoy its varied programme, emphasising the Organising Committee’s commitment to providing a comprehensive social and recreational experience that meets the expectations of all family members.