SHARJAH, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Saned Facilities Management, a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, and Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) have signed a strategic partnership agreement to establish a specialised institute for vocational training and professional development. The initiative aims to strengthen the integration of academic and practical expertise and advance the vocational training ecosystem, contributing to the development of qualified professionals equipped to meet the needs of the labour market in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Hamid Al Zarouni, Managing Director of Saned Facilities Management, and Ms Kholoud Al Hosani, Deputy Director of Sharjah Education Academy, in the presence of Dr Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, President of Sharjah Education Academy and Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, alongside representatives from both parties.

The partnership reflects the two parties’ commitment to developing an integrated model that combines academic knowledge with practical expertise through specialised training programmes designed to develop professional skills, enhance the readiness of national and professional talent, and create new opportunities for vocational training and professional development in the facilities management sector.

Eng. Hamid Al Zarouni, Managing Director of Saned Facilities Management, said: “This partnership marks an important step in our commitment to investing in professional capacity building and developing talent, whose preparation is fundamental to the sustainability of various sectors. We believe that bringing together operational expertise and academic knowledge enables us to deliver a training experience that is more closely aligned with real-world requirements, while contributing to the development of professionals equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to keep pace with the sector’s evolving landscape.”

Al Zarouni added: “Through this collaboration with Sharjah Education Academy, we look forward to establishing a specialised training environment that facilitates knowledge transfer and skills development, while providing career pathways that empower individuals and enhance their employment prospects. This aligns with the Emirate of Sharjah’s aspirations to advance its education and vocational training ecosystem.”

The partnership is expected to provide a platform for cooperation between the two parties in developing specialised training and professional qualification programmes and leveraging their respective academic and practical expertise. This will contribute to enhancing the quality of training outcomes and reinforcing the concept of learning through professional practice.