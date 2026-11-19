SHARJAH, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), SPARK has signed a new collaboration agreement with Nokia, a global leader in connectivity infrastructure enabling the AI Supercycle.

The agreement was signed during Sharjah Next: Sustainability 2026 and aims to accelerate the commercialisation of emerging technologies and strengthen Sharjah’s position as an international hub for research-driven innovation.

The agreement establishes the SPARK- Nokia Tech Matchmaker Program, a joint initiative designed to connect promising solutions with real-world market needs and business opportunities across Sharjah and the UAE.

Under the agreement, Nokia and SPARK will jointly implement a structured program to identify, evaluate and support technology companies with solutions addressing emerging industrial, digital and sustainability challenges.

The collaboration will leverage Nokia's global technological expertise and innovation capabilities alongside SPARK's integrated ecosystem of research institutions, startups, industrial partners, and government stakeholders.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, said: "Our collaboration with Nokia marks an important milestone in transforming Sharjah into a global launchpad for innovation. By connecting promising technologies with world-class expertise, testing facilities and market opportunities, we aim to accelerate the journey from research and development to commercial success, creating lasting value for businesses and society."

Dr. Asma Fikri, Director of Government and Corporate Partnerships at SPARK, said: “The Nokia–SPARK Tech Matchmaker Program will create a vital bridge between innovative technology companies, government stakeholders and academic partners. By leveraging our government and industry networks alongside Nokia’s global expertise, we aim to help promising technologies reach the market faster, opening new opportunities for startups and strengthening Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem.”

Danial Mausoof, Vice President, Mobile Infrastructure, Middle East & Africa at Nokia, said: "Innovation creates value only when it is executed in partnership with the industries. Through this partnership with SPARK, Nokia is pairing its global networking and technology expertise with one of the UAE's most dynamic research ecosystems. Together, we aim to validate local solutions, test their commercial readiness and connect with partners. This further strengthens Sharjah's role as a launchpad for technologies that can serve the UAE and beyond."

A distinguishing feature of the Nokia–SPARK Tech Matchmaker Program is its four-stage approach to commercialization, beginning with technical assessment of products and services, followed by the development of robust business cases, identification of potential customers and direct engagement with prospective buyers.

Participating companies will benefit from technical evaluation, performance benchmarking, pricing analysis and assessment of market potential, helping them strengthen their commercial readiness.

Technology validation and testing may take place at Nokia's innovation laboratories or SPARK's advanced research facilities, including SoiLAB, providing access to specialized infrastructure and technical expertise.

Nokia will lead technical assessments and support business-case development, while SPARK will facilitate connections with government entities, regulators, industry stakeholders and potential customers.

SPARK will also support participating companies seeking to establish operations in Sharjah through access to business setup services, office space and potential manufacturing facilities.

The programme is expected to create new opportunities for startups, technology developers and established enterprises seeking to introduce innovative solutions into regional markets.